Hush money offered to woman accusing Rabbi Thau of sexual assault - report

Israel Police have opened an investigation into allegations that Rabbi Zvi Thau sexually assaulted a number of women.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 09:43
Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Nechama Teena, the first woman who claimed Rabbi Zvi Thau sexually assaulted her, was offered a "significant sum" of money if she withdrew her complaint to police and stayed quiet, Ynet reported on Monday.

Thau is a prominent religious Zionist rabbi who heads the Har Hamor Yeshiva and is the spiritual leader of the far-Right and homophobic political party Noam.

The offer was sent to Teena through an attorney who is helping her with a separate case, according to the report. Teena refused the offer.

Shortly after refusing the offer, a number of rabbis, including Rabbi David Stav, began sharing Teena's story, urging police to open an investigation.

Special police team investigation sexual assault allegations

On Thursday, police decided to open an investigation into the charges and on Sunday a special police team took over the investigation after additional women stepped forward with claims that Thau assaulted and raped them as well.

At a press conference on Sunday, Teena's family claimed that they had received "veiled threats" from representatives of Thau, according to Ynet.

An additional six women besides for Teena and Dorit were assaulted by Thau, according to Teena's family.



