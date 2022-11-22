The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Action against Iran need to be accelerated, Kohavi warns US officials

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi stressed that Iran is continuing to advance its nuclear program despite external and internal pressure.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 19:09

Updated: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 19:20
Israel's Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi in the US (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel's Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi in the US
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Operational plans against Iran need to be accelerated as the situation is at a "critical point," warned IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi in meetings with officials at the Pentagon and White House on Monday.

Kohavi began his visit with a meeting with Israel's Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog and discussed the regional situation with him.

The chief of staff then met with US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and discussed strengthening cooperation between the two militaries and cooperation against threats in the region, especially Iran's nuclear program.

At the White House, Kohavi met with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and discussed defense challenges in the Middle East and the Iranian threat. The national security adviser stressed that the US stands behind President Joe Biden's commitment to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The two also discussed the security situation in the West Bank and the desire to maintain stability and prevent an escalation.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi meets with officials in the US. November 21, 2022 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Kohavi also met with CIA head Wiliam Burns.

Iran continues to advance its nuclear program, warns Kohavi

"I thank the administration and senior officials of the US defense establishment for their partnership and support for the State of Israel and the IDF," said Kohavi after his meeting with Sullivan.

The chief of staff noted that "on the one hand, Iran is under many economic, military and internal pressures, and on the other hand, continues to advance its nuclear program."

"We are at a critical point in time that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation against Iran and its proxies in the region," warned Kohavi. "The deep cooperation with our greatest friend was and continues to be a central pillar of our national security."

The US and Israel will hold a joint aerial exercise simulating strikes against Iran and Shi'ite militias in the Middle East next week, according to KAN news.

IDF Intelligence chief calls Kohavi's visit 'critical'

On Monday, IDF Intelligence chief Aharon Haliva told the INSS conference on Iran that Kohavi's visit to the US "is no less than critical. We are at a point when we need to speak in Washington with decision-makers about the complete picture of Iranian behavior."

"The Iranians are succeeding in progressing their nuclear program without stirring anger from the international community. The nuclear deal is fairly dead, not just because of their advances in the nuclear program, but also the sale of drones to Russia and the protests," said Haliva.

"In my opinion, the time is near when the greatest test of the international community will come to be: Iran will play with 90% enrichment [of uranium]. Even if it's just symbolic."



Tags IDF Iran United States Middle East Aviv Kohavi
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by