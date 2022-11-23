The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem bombing: Aryeh Shechopek, 16, laid to rest

Shechopek was on his way to yeshiva and was waiting for the school bus when the bomb placed by a Palestinian terrorist detonated.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 16:54

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 17:02
Aryeh Shechopek, 16, who was killed in a bombing attack in Jerusalem on November 23, 2022 (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)
Aryeh Shechopek, 16, who was killed in a bombing attack in Jerusalem on November 23, 2022
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

Hundreds of people gathered for the funeral of Aryeh Shechopek, 16, a Canadian-Israeli resident of Har Nof who was killed in the bombing attack in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.

Shechopek was on his way to yeshiva and was waiting for the school bus when the bomb placed by a Palestinian terrorist detonated, mortally wounding him and injuring 18 others.

Rabbi Naftali Schreiber, the principal of the school where Shechopek learnt, eulogized him at the funeral. "A  year ago, I eulogized a member of Aryeh's class, I didn't think I would be eulogizing another student from the same class."

Schreiber lamented that yet another disaster had hit the Har Nof community, mentioning the 2014 massacre at Kehilat Bnei Torah.

Funeral of Ariel Shttuzpik who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem left one person killed and at least another 13 injured. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Funeral of Ariel Shttuzpik who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem left one person killed and at least another 13 injured. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The rabbi noted that Shechopek didn't feel well in the morning and was debating whether to go to yeshiva. "The mashgiach told him 'don't come. I see you don't feel well, rest a little. He overcame it and got up and decided to go [to yeshiva]. To go to what? To place tefillin, to prayers at the yeshiva, to learn. He didn't have an easy life, he dealt [with things]."

"There were witnesses to his greatness. There is no one, in his whole year, his whole class, who can say that during the years he was with him that there was ever anger in Aryeh. He didn't know what anger is. He would walk on the street helping every person he could," said Schreiber. "Your soul floats here above us. Until the burial, you are here above us, looking and seeing. Aryeh, you are here with me."

Schreiber referred to a writing by Maimonides, that a person who repents a second before his death, it is considered a full repentance. "The two students I have eulogized did not merit that second. They died suddenly and did not manage to say the basic thing that every Jew should say before their death. Aryeh I know you're here with me. These holy moments were stolen from you. Say [the words] with me."

Rabbi Naftali Schreiber, the principal of the school where Aryeh Shechopek learnt, speaks at his funeral. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Rabbi Naftali Schreiber, the principal of the school where Aryeh Shechopek learnt, speaks at his funeral. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Aryeh's father: 'I appreciate every moment that he was with us'

Shechopek's father, Moshe, eulogized him as well, stating "I want to say goodbye to my son, to say goodbye to Aryeh. I'm sorry to you. God gave and God took away. He was a boy who taught us a lesson. I appreciate every moment that he was with us as a child in our family. Thank you to everyone who came here."

Rabbi David Yosef: 'Those who fight us are not a people'

Rabbi David Yosef, the son of former Sephardi Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, "How terrible it is to accompany a young man who only recently had his bar mitzvah...who finished Talmud Torah a year ago together with my grandson. [He was] raised in a very dear family, good parents, righteous, with good manners, a glorious family."

"He came to yeshiva, stayed for one year and now we are accompanying him to his eternal home, oh, what a terrible pain. A young boy who was loved by all his friends. Such a terrible disaster for us," said Yosef.

"We need to stand and say in a clear way: when there are people among us who do not believe, there are people here in this land who fight against our Torah. God is punishing us," added the rabbi. "Those who fight us are not a 'people', there has never been such a thing as a Palestinian people. They are a people of murder, a people who sanctify murder who, sadly, it has been decreed against us that they are our neighbors and they massacre us. Our job is to strengthen faith in the Creator of the world. Our war against them will be through our holy Torah. May God comfort the broken family."



Tags Jerusalem Terrorism funeral har nof bombing
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
2

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by