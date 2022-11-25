The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Adi Mizrahi identified as suspect in the murder of Yuri Volkov in Holon

Mizrahi was initially charged with reckless homicide, despite footage from the scene of the incident clearly showing the stabbing that killed Volkov.

By WALLA!
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2022 18:06
Police at the scene where a man killed after being stabbed during a road rage incident in Holon, on November 23, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Police at the scene where a man killed after being stabbed during a road rage incident in Holon, on November 23, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Motorcyclist Adi Mizrahi, a 22-year-old resident of Holon, is the suspect in the murder of Yuri Volkov at a pedestrian crossing in Holon on Wednesday, according to a statement made on Friday lifting the gag order on the suspect's identity.

Mizrahi was initially charged with reckless homicide during a hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court - despite footage from the scene of the incident clearly showing the stabbing that killed Volkov. After major public criticism, the police changed the charge to suspected murder. Mizrahi's detention was extended by six days.

After updating the charge, the police stated that "to avoid any doubt, the arrest request at the hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court regarding the suspect in the murder of Yuri Volkov - is for the crime of murder and not reckless homicide."

"To avoid any doubt, the arrest request at the hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court regarding the suspect in the murder of Yuri Volkov - is for the crime of murder and not reckless homicide."

Police statement

Daria, Yuri's daughter, said in response to the suspicions against Mizrahi that there was no frivolity here. "This man is a murderer and killed an entire family with the murder of my father. No matter what, I will not leave this issue - and it will not pass in silence. Even if his lawyer is capable, I will do everything so that it reaches as many people as possible and as high as possible."

"He murdered a man who did not deserve this in cold blood," she added. "He already had the weapon in his hand, he came with the intention to kill, not just to threaten. At first he wanted to kill my mother. I'm sure that now he regrets not being able to kill her and that she remained a witness to all this."

The suspect was previously accused of extortion by threats, but reached a plea agreement that included only six months of community service and five months of probation.

In the verdict, handed down about six months ago in the Tel Aviv District Court, the judge stated that "it seems from all the information we have that there is no room for a full implementation of the law with the defendant, since the incident on its own does not seem to reflect his way of life."

According to the indictment, in 2019 Mizrahi blackmailed a friend of his father's, whom he blamed for his medical condition and demanded as compensation that she transfer an apartment that she owned to him. The suspect threatened to stab her and that someone will beat her, until she finally signed and transferred the apartment to his name.

The murder of Yuri Volkov

The incident began when Yuri and Lena were on their way back from an apartment they saw in Holon. Lena said that the motorcyclist ran a red light and cut them off at a crosswalk. She took out her phone and took a picture of him. He followed her to the next crossing, stopped next to her and demanded that she delete the photo.

According to Daria, her mother agreed and continued to move forward. The rider didn't relent and demanded that she show him that she deleted the footage. At this point Yuri approached and tried to calm the situation.

"Go ahead, everything is fine," they told Mizrahi, and in response, the rider stabbed him in the heart with a knife. Yuri continued to walk a few more steps - and collapsed in front of his wife. He was pronounced dead at Wolfson Hospital.

Volkov, 52 years old at the time of his death, worked for about 20 years as a medical assistant at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, and left behind a wife, three children and a granddaughter.



Tags police murder stabbing motorcycle knife Holon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by