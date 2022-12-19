The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem grocery bans women at certain times of the day - report

While some forms of gender segregation are legal, most forms of segregation resulting in discrimination in public services are banned.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 10:39
People walk in Mea Shearim neighborhood on November 22, 2022 in Jerusalem (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
People walk in Mea Shearim neighborhood on November 22, 2022 in Jerusalem
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A grocery store in the Haredi neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem has begun banning women from entering the store on Fridays and the eve of holidays after 11:00 a.m., according to local news outlet Mynet.

A sign placed on the entrance of the store reads "in light of the request of the rabbis of the neighborhood and a large number of our customers, we announce to all our customers the establishment of special times for women and men."

According to the sign, the separate times for men and women began in October and were first announced a few years ago, although the public did not follow the rules set by the announcement up until now.

"We have now responded to the awakening of the public to try this amendment again, provided that the public abides by it. Purity and sanctity depend solely on the public and not on the management of the network!"

People walk in Mea Shearim neighborhood on November 22, 2022 in Jerusalem. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) People walk in Mea Shearim neighborhood on November 22, 2022 in Jerusalem. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Gender segregation in the Haredi community in Israel

Segregation between men and women is strictly accorded to by the Haredi community. A few streets in Haredi neighborhoods in Jerusalem have signs advising men and women to walk on separate sidewalks. Women on buses in Haredi areas will often be asked to sit in the back of the bus as well, although this practice is prohibited by Israeli law.

While some forms of gender segregation are permitted by Israeli law, most forms of segregation that result in discrimination in services to the public are banned.

The Prohibition of Discrimination in Products, Services, and Entry into Public Places law states that "Those who are engaged in the provision of a public product or service or in the operation of a public place, shall not discriminate in the provision of the public product or service, in granting entry to the public place or in the provision of service in the public place, due to race, religion or religious group, nationality, country of origin, sex, sexual orientation, outlook, party affiliation, age, personal status, parentage or the wearing of the uniforms of the security and rescue forces or their symbols."

The definition of "public place" in the law includes stores. The law also states that public places can separate between men and women if the lack of separation would prevent part of the public from accessing the product or service, "provided that the separation is justified, taking into account, among other things, the nature of the product, the public service or the public place, its degree of necessity, the existence of a reasonable alternative to it, and the needs of the public that may be harmed by the separation."

The law additionally bans the providers of public services or products from publishing announcements that include discrimination between protected categories.

The issue of gender segregation has been raised amid negotiations between the parties attempting to form a new government under prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, with Haredi parties reportedly demanding legislation permitting gender segregation in publicly funded events.



Tags Haredi Jerusalem mea shearim Gender segregation
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
5

Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught by Syria

Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by