Nides lights candles at egalitarian Kotel; Gantz heckled at main site

United States Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides joined Reform Jews and other progressive movements on Tuesday night for a Hanukkah lighting ceremony at the egalitarian prayer plaza at the Western Wall.

The plaza - known as Azarat Yisrael - is located in he southern section of the Western Wall and is the one place where progressive Jews can hold egalitarian prayers. In 2017 and under pressure from ultra-Orthodox politicians, Benjamin Netanyahu overturned a previous government decision to upgrade the plaza and to give the progressive Jewish movements quasi-state status.

Nides was joined by Labor Party MK and Reform rabbi, Gilad Kariv, who said afterwards that the ceremony "conveyed the double message of love for Israel and Jerusalem and commitment to the values of religious tolerance, freedom and equality."

הדלקת נרות ברחבה השוויונית של הכותל, בהשתתפות שגריר ארה"ב, מר @USAmbIsrael, שהעלה לתורה את בנו ואת בתו ברחבה הזו.חברי קהילות מהארץ וראשי קהילות מרחבי העולם שמשתתפים באירוע באופן מקוון, מעבירים יחד את המסר הכפול של אהבת ישראל וירושלים ומחויבות לערכי סובלנות דתית, חירות ושוויון. pic.twitter.com/jHBtzdicqb — גלעד קריב (@KarivGilad) December 20, 2022

