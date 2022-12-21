The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Nides lights candles at egalitarian Kotel; Gantz heckled at main site

Two different Hanukkah lightings took place Tuesday night at the Western Wall with different political messages.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2022 05:53

Updated: DECEMBER 21, 2022 05:55
US AMBASSADOR Thomas Nides arrives at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on December 5, 2021, to present his credentials. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
US AMBASSADOR Thomas Nides arrives at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on December 5, 2021, to present his credentials.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

United States Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides joined Reform Jews and other progressive movements on Tuesday night for a Hanukkah lighting ceremony at the egalitarian prayer plaza at the Western Wall.

The plaza - known as Azarat Yisrael - is located in he southern section of the Western Wall and is the one place where progressive Jews can hold egalitarian prayers. In 2017 and under pressure from ultra-Orthodox politicians, Benjamin Netanyahu overturned a previous government decision to upgrade the plaza and to give the progressive Jewish movements quasi-state status. 

Nides was joined by Labor Party MK and Reform rabbi, Gilad Kariv, who said afterwards that the ceremony "conveyed the double message of love for Israel and Jerusalem and commitment to the values of religious tolerance, freedom and equality."

Gantz was met by hecklers who called on him to leave the Kotel due to his prior support of a two-state solution. 



Tags Western Wall Hanukkah kotel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Police officer who gave feces sandwich to homeless man fired for second time

Homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk.
3

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by