Ron Dermer to be strategic affairs minister in Netanyahu gov't

Ron Dermer, Israel’s former ambassador to the United States and a close political confidante of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will serve as minister of strategic affairs in the new government that was sworn in on Thursday at the Knesset.

Dermer was rumored to be a candidate for foreign minister. In the end, Netanyahu appointed Likud MK Eli Cohen to the position, which he announced alongside the announcement of Dermer's appointment.

He also announced that Israel Katz was appointed as energy minister.

He will also sit in the security cabinet and help Netanyahu run Israel-US relations.

Earlier this year, Dermer, who played a central role in achieving the breakthrough Abraham Accords during his tenure as envoy to the US from 2013 to 2021, joined Jerusalem-based investment firm Exigent Capital Group as a partner.

Ron Dermer, Israel's Ambassador to the US speaks to members of the news media after meeting with then-President Elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, November 17, 2016. (credit: REUTERS)

In his role, Dermer focused on deepening and broadening Exigent’s relationships with strategic partners around the world, building on the success of the Abraham Accords to further develop partnerships in the Gulf region and expanding the firm’s activities to include a multi-family-office and wealth management platform.