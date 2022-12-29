The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Ron Dermer to be strategic affairs minister in Netanyahu gov't

Dermer was rumored to be a candidate for foreign minister. He will also sit in the security cabinet and help Netanyahu run Israel-US relations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 11:37

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2022 11:48
THEN-ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR to the US Ron Dermer attends a Hanukkah reception at the White House in 2018. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
THEN-ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR to the US Ron Dermer attends a Hanukkah reception at the White House in 2018.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)

Ron Dermer, Israel’s former ambassador to the United States and a close political confidante of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will serve as minister of strategic affairs in the new government that was sworn in on Thursday at the Knesset.

Dermer was rumored to be a candidate for foreign minister. In the end, Netanyahu appointed Likud MK Eli Cohen to the position, which he announced alongside the announcement of Dermer's appointment.

He also announced that Israel Katz was appointed as energy minister.

He will also sit in the security cabinet and help Netanyahu run Israel-US relations.

Earlier this year, Dermer, who played a central role in achieving the breakthrough Abraham Accords during his tenure as envoy to the US from 2013 to 2021, joined Jerusalem-based investment firm Exigent Capital Group as a partner.

Ron Dermer, Israel's Ambassador to the US speaks to members of the news media after meeting with then-President Elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, November 17, 2016. (credit: REUTERS)Ron Dermer, Israel's Ambassador to the US speaks to members of the news media after meeting with then-President Elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, November 17, 2016. (credit: REUTERS)

In his role, Dermer focused on deepening and broadening Exigent’s relationships with strategic partners around the world, building on the success of the Abraham Accords to further develop partnerships in the Gulf region and expanding the firm’s activities to include a multi-family-office and wealth management platform.



