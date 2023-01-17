Video of Avera Mengistu thought to be 'reasonably' authentic - IDF spox.

The authenticity of the footage of Israeli citizen Avera Mengistu released by Hamas on Monday is thought to be reasonably reliable, although the possibility that it is not actually Mengistu in the video cannot be ruled out, IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav told 103 FM on Tuesday morning.

"The level of reliability of the video has been examined by the security establishment over the last few hours," he said, before adding that the IDF "will not conduct talks on the matter of the captured and missing citizens in the media."

"I will not refer specifically to the reliability and authenticity of the video," he adds. "We have an estimate, and, let's put it this way, we estimate that the level of reliability is reasonable."

According to Kochav, "the Hamas movement makes a cynical, inappropriate use - one that is, in my opinion, also illegal, immoral and inhumane - of the fact that it holds captured Israeli citizens, illegally and contrary to international law."

This, he says, indicates more than anything else that the values of the terror group that rules the Gaza Strip are truly perverse.

חמאס פרסם סרטון של אברה מנגיסטו מהשבי לכאורה pic.twitter.com/MmpZK20rmr — וואלה! (@WallaNews) January 16, 2023

Is the person in the video really Mengistu?

Answering the question of whether or not it can be assumed that Mengistu is indeed the man in the video, Kochav says that he "really hopes that it's him and that he's in a physically and mentally healthy state."

However, "he's been in Hamas's hands for over eight years. His family really wants it to be him but are having trouble identifying him in the video."

As a result of this, Kochav explains, it's impossible to say for sure whether or not it is indeed him.

"the Hamas movement makes a cynical, inappropriate use - one that is, in my opinion, also illegal, immoral and inhumane - of the fact that it holds captured Israeli citizens, illegaly and contrary to international law." IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav

No proof of life until recent years

Also speaking with 103 FM on Tuesday morning about the footage of the man Hamas alleges is Mengistu was Maariv reporter and military commentator Tal Lev Ram.

"Until a year or two ago, the security establishment did not know whether or not he was alive," Lev Ram tells the radio presenters.

"I have to say honestly, there has been no progress or rapprochement in recent years, with all due respect to those who are trying to leverage some kind of achievement, we have never been close to that," he continued.

"Over the years there have been attempts to suggest that 'first we make a deal with the two Israeli citizens, and after that we will touch on the issue of the soldiers. Maybe the citizens can be returned at a lower price.'"

Avera Mengistu (credit: Courtesy)

But this method of negotiation "lacked maturity, both on the Israeli side and on Hamas's part," says Lev Ram. "And imagine what kind of debate it would have provoked here [inside of Israel] as well."

On the question of if this video indicates proof of life for Mengistu, Ram says that undoubtedly the footage, if real, is an important development.

If footage is real, it provides new answers

"There were years when [the security establishment] were busy with the issue of his life, it was a question mark. I am not sure that, even in recent years, there was an absolute certainty that he is alive. There was the footage [from his capture] and the initial information that he was in the hands of Hamas, but after that, there were questions and doubts, and all kinds of possibilities came up.

"From whether something had maybe happened to him during his time in captivity, when, directly following his capture, the same Hamas members who took him arrived with a truck and then left, creating questions about where he was being held - in short, it was unclear if he was alive."

Concluding his explanation, the military correspondent said that "the bottom line is, if it is indeed him, it is indeed new information that we did not previously know. And in all these years, there has been no real progress on the subject of the captive and missing citizens. Remember, [Mengistu] has been there for more years than Gilad Schalit was."