Arye Deri vows to continue leading Shas after being fired from gov't

"I intend to continue with all my strength to contribute to the public and to the coalition," Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri said on Sunday in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's removing him from the government in wake of a ruling by the High Court of Justice last week that disqualified Deri due to his criminal past.

"Honored prime minister, I hear in your voice the sadness regarding the High Court's ruling and its consequences," Deri said.

Deri: It was clear we would adhere to court's ruling

"Soon after the ruling was published on Wednesday I was in my home, and at a very early stage, when some had already read the ruling and some had not, it was clear to both of us that we would adhere to the court's ruling, there was no doubt in this at any stage.

"[This,] contrary to those who decorate themselves with a crown of 'quality' government yet call for public unrest and to violate decisions by the Knesset and government.

"I can say to my fellow ministers and to the public that it was clear to the prosecution and to former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit that I have no intention and I never had any intention and did not commit to retiring from political life. This was on the table and clear from the beginning of the negotiations [over a plea deal] until the end. This was even said by the representative of the attorney-general during the hearing.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen with Arye Deri in a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

"I have an ironclad commitment to 400,000 people who voted for me and for Shas, and no judicial ruling will prevent me from serving them and representing them.

"I intend to continue with all my strength to contribute to the public and to the coalition, and I intend to continue leading the Shas movement, continue attending meetings of the heads of the coalition parties and assist in advancing the important legal steps that this government was chosen for – to strengthen and fortify governance, to maintain the state of Israel' Jewish character and to assist the weakest populations and lift them from the circle of poverty, as I declared when the plea bargain was approved. Thank you very much," Deri concluded.