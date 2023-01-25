Ukrainian amb. visits soldiers, child rehabilitating in Israeli hospital

Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk visited Ukrainian soldiers and citizens being rehabilitated and fitted for prosthetics at the Israeli Loewenstein Rehabilitation Hospital, the Ukrainian embassy to Israel said on Tuesday.

Director of Orthopedic Rehabilitation Dr. Hagay Amir updated Korniychuk on the progress of two injured Ukrainian soldiers who had recently arrived as part of an Israeli government program.

"We are grateful for this most important humanitarian project of the Israeli government," said Korniychuk. "During the bloody invasion by Russia, thousands of soldiers were very seriously injured, and this initiative can help them start a new life and believe in their future."

Amir said that the hospital was prepared to receive additional soldiers for rehabilitation.

"We greatly appreciate the arrival of the ambassador to visit and support the Ukrainian soldiers hospitalized with us," said Amir. "This has great significance in the mental and physical rehabilitation of the soldiers."

The ambassador also visited 13-year-old Ukrainian Rynat Tsupryk, who had been undergoing rehabilitation at the hospital since March. According to the embassy, the boy had made significant progress and was starting to walk on his own again.

When did Israel start taking in Ukrainian injured?

In September, Israel began to receive the first Ukrainian injured for treatment at Sheba Medical Center many with severe limb amputations and who also required additional surgeries.

However, Ynet reported that this program was developed under pressure by the Ukrainian government. Korniychuk has been critical for the lack of combat materials from Israel to Ukraine.

One of the soldiers treated by Israel already returned home in early January. Pietro, in his 50s, praised the Israeli medical system for the treatment he received.

Israel has also provided medical aid within Ukraine itself. For six weeks, an Israeli field hospital, Kohav Meir (Shining Star) operated in the war-torn country, treating around 6,000 patients during that period.

The project, launched in March, was led by a coalition of foreign and health ministries, Israeli hospitals and healthcare providers, with help from charities such as the Shusterman Fund.