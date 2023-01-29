Israel Police arrest three men in separate Jerusalem pedophilia cases

Israel Police arrested three suspects on Sunday who were allegedly involved in separate cases of sexual abuse of minors, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson Unit.

In the first case, a Jerusalem police station received a complaint that someone with disabilities was sexually assaulted multiple times. The suspect was elusive for months, but he was arrested over the weekend, and after being interrogated, his arrest was extended until the end of the month.

In a second case, police were called to the Old City in Jerusalem as a result of a violent incident and found a man in his 70s after having been attacked by multiple people. An investigation of the incident revealed that the man allegedly sexually abused two nine-year-old boys, and he was arrested. His arrest was extended until Monday.

The third case saw police arresting a man in his 50s for allegedly sexually abusing minors online. The suspect was in violation of the conditions of release from prison and was arrested. His arrest was extended until the end of the month.

Israel Police will keep investigating

"Israel Police will continue to thoroughly investigate sex crimes, especially those against helpless minors, in order to bring these sex offenders to justice," said the police in a statement.