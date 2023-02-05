The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gedera rape: Law proposed against sexual assault terrorism in Israel

Limor Son Har-Melech: "The bill I will present is intended to put an end to nationalistic terrorism and ensure that those sub-humans will rot for many years behind bars."

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 16:22

Updated: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 16:23
Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech attends a discussion at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on November 22, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech attends a discussion at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on November 22, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A bill to double the sentence for nationalistically-motivated rape will be submitted on Monday by Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech following the brutal rape of a Gedera woman in front of her children on Thursday.

Son Har-Melech explained on Sunday that other politically motivated crimes in the penal code double the punishment. Victims are entitled to additional compensation for nationalistic crimes.

"The shocking case of rape that took place in the fence joins the series of horrific cases of rape committed in recent years by Arab terrorists with a clear nationalistic motive, using rape as another tool in the war on Israel. This is terrorism in all respects and should be treated as such."

Limor Son Har-Melech

"The shocking case of rape that took place in Gedera joins the series of horrific cases of rape committed in recent years by Arab terrorists with a clear nationalistic motive, using rape as another tool in the war on Israel," said Son Har-Melech. "This is terrorism in all respects and should be treated as such."

Why did the Bedouin rapist target the Israeli woman in Gedera?

By noon on Sunday, the police had not released the motives of the alleged rapist and his five accomplices. The six were allegedly Bedouin Arab residents of the Negev.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Friday that the police were "checking whether this is rape on a nationalistic basis and if this is indeed the case, my bill regarding the harsher punishment should be quickly promoted."

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits Gedera after the horrific rape of a woman, on February 3, 2023. (credit: FLASH90) Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits Gedera after the horrific rape of a woman, on February 3, 2023. (credit: FLASH90)

Gedera council head Yoel Gamliel said that he and his community were hoping to see a worsening of the punishment for the crime.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev also backed legislation to increase the punishment, saying "we will not hesitate to do so."

According to police, the men broke into the victim's house and raped her in front of her son while the other children slept.

"The bill I will present tomorrow is intended to put an end to nationalistic terrorism and ensure that those sub-humans will rot for many years behind bars."

Limor Son Har-Melech

"The repeated occurrence of such events indicates the lack of deterrence among the terrorists," said Son Har-Melech. "The bill I will present tomorrow is intended to put an end to nationalistic terrorism and ensure that those sub-humans will rot for many years behind bars."

The legislation proposal on terroristic rape comes after the January 29 sentencing of the rapist and murderer of Ori Ansbacher.

Hebron resident Arafat Irfaya was sentenced to life in prison, an additional 20 years imprisonment, and monetary compensation to the family of Ansbacher.

Arafat Irfaiya, charged with the murder of Ori Ansbacher is brought for a court hearing sentence at the Jerusalem District court, on January 29, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Arafat Irfaiya, charged with the murder of Ori Ansbacher is brought for a court hearing sentence at the Jerusalem District court, on January 29, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Irfaya killed the 19-year-old Israeli teenager in 2019 in an attack that shocked the nation. The terrorist stabbed Ansbacher, raped her and left her to die.

The terrorist had previously confessed to the crime and had expressed satisfaction that he had killed a Jew.



Tags Knesset Terrorism rape crime israeli politics Otzma Yehudit Itamar Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by