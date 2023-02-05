Gedera rape: Law proposed against sexual assault terrorism in Israel

A bill to double the sentence for nationalistically-motivated rape will be submitted on Monday by Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech following the brutal rape of a Gedera woman in front of her children on Thursday.

Son Har-Melech explained on Sunday that other politically motivated crimes in the penal code double the punishment. Victims are entitled to additional compensation for nationalistic crimes.

"The shocking case of rape that took place in Gedera joins the series of horrific cases of rape committed in recent years by Arab terrorists with a clear nationalistic motive, using rape as another tool in the war on Israel," said Son Har-Melech. "This is terrorism in all respects and should be treated as such."

Why did the Bedouin rapist target the Israeli woman in Gedera?

By noon on Sunday, the police had not released the motives of the alleged rapist and his five accomplices. The six were allegedly Bedouin Arab residents of the Negev.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Friday that the police were "checking whether this is rape on a nationalistic basis and if this is indeed the case, my bill regarding the harsher punishment should be quickly promoted."

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits Gedera after the horrific rape of a woman, on February 3, 2023. (credit: FLASH90)

Gedera council head Yoel Gamliel said that he and his community were hoping to see a worsening of the punishment for the crime.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev also backed legislation to increase the punishment, saying "we will not hesitate to do so."

According to police, the men broke into the victim's house and raped her in front of her son while the other children slept.

"The bill I will present tomorrow is intended to put an end to nationalistic terrorism and ensure that those sub-humans will rot for many years behind bars." Limor Son Har-Melech

"The repeated occurrence of such events indicates the lack of deterrence among the terrorists," said Son Har-Melech. "The bill I will present tomorrow is intended to put an end to nationalistic terrorism and ensure that those sub-humans will rot for many years behind bars."

The legislation proposal on terroristic rape comes after the January 29 sentencing of the rapist and murderer of Ori Ansbacher.

Hebron resident Arafat Irfaya was sentenced to life in prison, an additional 20 years imprisonment, and monetary compensation to the family of Ansbacher.

Arafat Irfaiya, charged with the murder of Ori Ansbacher is brought for a court hearing sentence at the Jerusalem District court, on January 29, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Irfaya killed the 19-year-old Israeli teenager in 2019 in an attack that shocked the nation. The terrorist stabbed Ansbacher, raped her and left her to die.

The terrorist had previously confessed to the crime and had expressed satisfaction that he had killed a Jew.