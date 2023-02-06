Home Front Command issues earthquake guidelines following Turkey quake

Israel's Home Front Command has issued guidelines instructing people how to best protect themselves during an earthquake following a deadly 7.7 magnitude quake in Turkey and Syria that was felt across the region early Monday morning.

The quake, which left over 100 dead in Turkey and Syria, and hundreds more injured and trapped under rubble was felt in Israel by people up and down the country from the Tel Aviv and Jerusalem areas to Beersheba and Beit She'an.

The guidelines issued by the Home Front Command cover a variety of bases, including what to do if you're inside a building, inside a vehicle or on a beach.

If an earthquake strikes while you're inside:

If an earthquake warning is issued while you're inside a building, leave the building as fast as possible and head towards an open area, the Home Front Command instructed. Head outside using the stairs, do not use an elevator in the middle of an earthquake warning.

People search through rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SERTAC KAYAR)

If this is not possible, find a reinforced bomb shelter room, which all buildings in Israel are required to have, or a well-covered stairwell.

If none of the above options are available, the best thing to do is sit in an inner corner of the room or under a heavy piece of furniture and protect your head with your hands.

If you're inside a car or other vehicle:

If an earthquake warning is issued while you're inside a moving vehicle, immediately pull over to the side of the road and wait in the car until the earthquake is over. The car will serve as protection and you should not leave until it is safe to do so.

However, the Home Front Command warns, do not stop under a bridge, near a building or under a steep slope for fear of them collapsing.

If you're on or near the beach:

If an earthquake warning is issued, immediately retreat as far as possible from the beach, as earthquakes can trigger tsunamis and flooding. Follow the signs showing the escape route until you arrive at the clearly marked assembly area.

If it is not possible to leave the beach area, find a nearby building and climb to the fourth floor, or higher if possible.

Israel responds to deadly earthquake

The Home Front Command instructions come after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the region early on Monday morning, striking Turkey and Syria with deadly force.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and we wish the injured a speedy recovery. I have instructed the Foreign Ministry to lead a rapid aid program for Turkey to deal with the severe disaster." Foreign Minister Eli Cohen

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has instructed the IDF and the Defense Ministry to immediately prepare to provide emergency aid through the Home Front Command's international rescue units, he said in a statement on Monday morning.

Members of the Knesset Honor Guard, Home Front Command, Firefighters, IDF and Israel's Magen David Adom Emergency Medical Services participate in an emergency drill simulating an earthquake near Ashkelon, on December 19, 2019. (credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)

"The security forces are ready to offer whatever assistance is required," he said. "The security system has gained a lot of experience over the years in dealing with disaster areas."

Around 200 people have been killed, with hundreds more injured as buildings collapsed across the region, sparking ongoing attempts to search for and rescue survivors from underneath the rubble.

The tremors and aftershocks of the quake were felt in other locations across the region besides Israel, with reports in both Lebanon and Cyprus of experiencing intense shaking.

In the Lebanese cities of Beirut and Tripoli, residents ran into the street and took their cars to get away from their buildings in case they collapsed, witnesses said.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen sent his condolences to the Turkish people in the wake of the disaster.

"On behalf of the State of Israel, I would like to express deep sorrow to the Turkish people for the severe earthquake that struck southern Turkey tonight," he said.

"A warning sign for what's to come"

Meanwhile, the Haifa Environmental Protection Union issued a statement on Monday morning, saying: "The severe earthquake that hit Turkey tonight and was felt throughout the country is a serious warning sign for what may happen here in the event of an earthquake striking this area.

"Around 2.5 million tons of hazardous materials are stored in the Gulf area and a similar event may result in the fact that, in addition to the victims of house collapses, many will also be harmed by exposure to hazardous materials," the organization continued. "Tonight's event is a serious warning for us all."