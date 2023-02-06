Israel won't be ready for a large earthquake for over a decade - source

It could take Israel over a decade to be ready for getting hit by an expected eventual large earthquake even if it started to do all of the right things immediately, a senior source familiar with the matter has told The Jerusalem Post.

“It will take a long time to carry out the plan,” for improving the structural integrity of buildings across the country, “but it would take longer to rebuild after an earthquake. I don’t know how it would be handled. It could take more than 10 years,” said the senior official.

On one hand, the IDF Home Front Command, the National Emergency Authority (RAHEL), including its special earthquakes steering committee, the police and fire departments, the Construction Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Transportation Ministry, the Education Ministry and a variety of other authorities involved have made significant progress in search and rescue and electronic warning capabilities when it comes to earthquakes.

On the other hand, the official said that despite repeated warnings from the state comptroller, at Knesset hearings and from think tanks, almost none of the around 80,000 buildings in the country that are highly vulnerable to earthquakes have received the improvements needed to help them withstand a major quake.

Essentially, the general rule is that only buildings put up after 1980 were constructed with the concept of being able to withstand earthquakes.

The source said, “There is a [government] plan. But regarding improving the structural integrity of buildings in the periphery or older buildings, it is not really being carried out.”

Previously, the government allocated NIS 5 billion to strengthen buildings to withstand earthquakes.

But by August 2020, the Construction and Housing Ministry reported to the Knesset State Control Committee that only NIS 7 million had been expended.

The official told the Post that since then the number has jumped past NIS 150 million, especially regarding certain portions of the North that are viewed as being more vulnerable.

But he said that most of the funds have still not been used.

In 2016, the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee was presented with a worst-case scenario massive earthquake that could kill 7,000 people, with 8,600 seriously injured, 28,600 buildings destroyed and 290,000 buildings with light damage.

“The government said we need to be ready [even] for this – but it might not be this [severe],” said the senior official, noting that though the estimates were based on certain models the models were far from definitive.

But the concerns are still real, he said since poor structural integrity, “is built-in to our situation. And our situation hasn’t improved. There are 80,000 units and the budget is designed to facilitate construction for to handle earthquakes. Very few residential units have been improved, which is a central issue which the country must address.”

A disastrous earthquake “could be here in five minutes or in 50 years. We know if we don’t improve our readiness for such an earthquake that there is a significant chance that these buildings will fall.”

“It is important to also think about the day after an earthquake – the needed rehabilitation the day after. There is a plan and the government and the prime minister are working on this now with all of the relevant offices,” he said.

The brighter side for Israel is improvements in the area of search and rescue.

The official said, “we are doing many drills and activities, but still not enough. Regarding drills to educate for earthquake readiness, there is good new work going on in schools across the country.”

He continued, “in November 2023, there will be a nation-wide drill. This is another important piece of how to respond. The whole system of government offices are doing a lot to get ready for this.”

In fact, recent years have seen many such large scale drills where different Israeli rescue units have shown off exceptional technologies for more efficiently clearing debris or targeting searches to find survivors.

Government reports have also complimented the government for improvements in these areas, though there are still often question marks about handling really large multistory buildings.

Regarding the double-earthquakes this week, he said, “We don’t see significant effects here. The earthquake tremors were only felt a little in Israel. But warnings were put out. And if you feel the land around you shaking or hear a warning, you should go out and get away from large structures,” where you could be hurt or trapped if they fall.

“We have a warning system that mixes national and local systems – it works well,” he said, highlighting another area where Israel has performed well.

Questioned about how much warning time people have from the moment that they hear an earthquake siren until when the earthquake hits, he responded that it depends completely on how far away you are from the epicenter. “It could be a few seconds or much longer,” than even 30 seconds.

Unfortunately, the official confirmed earlier criticism by comptroller and think tank reports that there is still no one person has the authority or the responsibility to order all of the other authorities to carry out tasks to prepare for an earthquake.

The IDF, RAHEL, the Defense Ministry, the police and others can all help increase activity to prepare and promote awareness, but then each government ministry has its own separate authorities and area of responsibility.