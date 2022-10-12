Surrounded by friends and loved ones, St.-Sgt. Ido Baruch laid to rest

Twenty-one-year-old St.-Sgt. Ido Baruch, who served in the elite Sayeret Givati unit and was killed in a terrorist attack near the Shavei Shomron settlement in the northern West Bank was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Over a thousand friends and family members came to the cemetery in Gedara to accompany him on his last journey.

The young soldier's father said Kaddish for him, followed by Lt. Col. Trial Gonen, commander of Sayeret Givati, eulogizing him: "Ido, we stand here shocked and pained by the unimaginable loss."

"I remember the conversations we had about going to the officers' course. It was important to me that you went to the course and returned to us as a team commander. You were a revered and loved commander, you acted with determination and courage. Ido had a spirit of dedication and love for people. Ido, we will miss you very much," Gonen said.

Handi, a friend of the family, also paid tribute to him: "What can be said about a child who is an angel, handsome, salt of the earth. There are no words that can describe the vast void. Ido was murdered while struggling in the sacred work of protecting the state, he is a son of all of us."

"We are all shocked and pained by the fall of Ido, who was one of the pillars of the tribe, a significant figure, who made everyone happy as a DJ. Ido, the revered boy, was killed in the terrible attack. Ido knew to laugh," Racheli and Alon, the leaders of the Shahar Scout tribe, told of Ido.

"You were just a blast to be around, brother. We just spoke yesterday. You were special, in your joy and your love for everyone. Thank you for everything."