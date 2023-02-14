The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli lasers can shoot down Iranian drones used in Ukraine - top defense official

Israel's MAFAT also wants to engineer viruses or germs to detect explosives in the field as part of the process of neutralizing them.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 15:49
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field (photo credit: Courtesy)
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Senior Defense Ministry official Brig.-Gen. (res.) Danny Gold on Tuesday said Israel’s air defense lasers could shoot down the drones Iran has been sending against Ukraine.

Speaking at the Artificial Intelligence (AI) conference at Tel Aviv University, the Director of MAFAT [Directorate of Defense Research & Development] said his ministry is working on developing “the next generation of using lasers.”

He talked about multiple successful tests destroying rockets “with a very sophisticated laser weapons system. We have done the same for mortars, rockets and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). The Iranian UAVs they are sending to Ukraine? It’s the same concept. We could shoot them down also.”

Israel must avoid "the valley of death"

Gold warned that in order for his ministry and others to keep up with technological advancements, they needed to avoid “the valley of death.” This was a name he and others sometimes give for the gap between wanting to make a large new idea happen which will take a long time, bringing together the immense financing needed and somehow keeping the ship afloat during the many years of uncertainty along the way.

In order to overcome this dilemma, he said, “We changed inside our organization, to process faster. If [ministry affiliated] researchers want to work with a start-up, it can happen in [only] two months. In the past, it was one year. I hope we can shrink it to two weeks.”

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022 (credit: THE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022 (credit: THE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Likewise, he said that, “the one-year process for setting up” a new AI platform, “we are shrinking to one month.”

Besides using startups to speed up and alter the funding and bureaucracy dynamics, he said that the ministry is partnering with foreign investors from Canada, Japan and Singapore with common interests as well as “raising money with some pension funds in Israel to invest in our organization.”

All of this goes along with still partnering with Israeli defense giants like Rafael, Elbit and Israel Aerospace Industries.

Further, he said, the ministry is using AI algorithms with new kinds of sensors and complex physics applications to break through immense amounts of raw data.

Next, he said that his ministry has designed an app “which is very fast and we change the operator [situation so] the operator doesn’t need to be an expert in the field.”

Moreover, he said, “We want to take the DNA revolution… and synthetic biology – we want to engineer things like viruses or germs to detect explosives in the field and then radiate some light and we can get the light withdrawn," in the process of destroying the explosives.

"This can also have medical uses, in engineering and with sensors. It’s another emerging technology which is booming,” he added.



Tags IDF Iran ukraine Artificial intelligence drone Laser Virus Laser defense system
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by