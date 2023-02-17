Rioters gathered on Gaza Border after West Bank calls for Day of Rage

Riots broke out along the border fence in the northern part of the Gaza Strip on Friday after hundreds of people gathered at the perimeter fence. Participants burned tires and attempted to approach parts of the fence before dissipating when the IDF responded.

People approached the fence near Al Burajj, Karni, and Jabila. The IDF responded by opening fire to drive rioters away, pushing participants back into the strip.

Increased rebel activity

According to security sources, the events were spontaneous and happening sporadically. Hamas was reportedly quick to remove demonstrators from the border area. The events were a response to calls from the West Bank for a “Day of Rage” to be held in Gaza as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinians in the West Bank.

Three incidents of rocket fire at the southern region from the Gaza Strip have occurred in recent weeks. At the end of January, six rockets were fired toward Ashkelon and surrounding Gaza settlements in the middle of the night. The rocket fire was a direct response to an IDF raid in Jenin, which killed nine militants.

Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, hold a military parade as part of the 35th anniversary of the foundation of the movement, in Gaza City on October 5, 2022. (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

Four rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome system, while one fell in an open area and another fell within the Gaza Strip.

In response, Israeli Air Force planes attacked Hamas rocket production sites.

At the start of February, the Iron Dome system intercepted a rocket claimed by the Islamic Jihad in response to a video published of a female prisoner. The terrorist organization responded with comments as well, stating”Who will teach the enemy a lesson not to hurt our girls?”