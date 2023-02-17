The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Rioters gathered on Gaza Border after West Bank calls for Day of Rage

Hundreds of people congregated and burned tires near the edge of the Gaza fence. Security sources say the riots are incitement for a “day of rage” in Gaza in solidarity with Palestinians in West Bank

By AMIR BOHBOT/WALLA!
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2023 22:43

Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2023 22:44
Palestinians burn tires and hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest on the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, January 26, 2022. (photo credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)
Palestinians burn tires and hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest on the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, January 26, 2022.
(photo credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

Riots broke out along the border fence in the northern part of the Gaza Strip on Friday after hundreds of people gathered at the perimeter fence. Participants burned tires and attempted to approach parts of the fence before dissipating when the IDF responded.

People approached the fence near Al Burajj, Karni, and Jabila. The IDF responded by opening fire to drive rioters away, pushing participants back into the strip.

Increased rebel activity

According to security sources, the events were spontaneous and happening sporadically. Hamas was reportedly quick to remove demonstrators from the border area. The events were a response to calls from the West Bank for a “Day of Rage” to be held in Gaza as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinians in the West Bank.

Three incidents of rocket fire at the southern region from the Gaza Strip have occurred in recent weeks. At the end of January, six rockets were fired toward Ashkelon and surrounding Gaza settlements in the middle of the night. The rocket fire was a direct response to an IDF raid in Jenin, which killed nine militants.

Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, hold a military parade as part of the 35th anniversary of the foundation of the movement, in Gaza City on October 5, 2022. (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90) Palestinian militants from Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, hold a military parade as part of the 35th anniversary of the foundation of the movement, in Gaza City on October 5, 2022. (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

Four rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome system, while one fell in an open area and another fell within the Gaza Strip.

In response, Israeli Air Force planes attacked Hamas rocket production sites.

At the start of February, the Iron Dome system intercepted a rocket claimed by the Islamic Jihad in response to a video published of a female prisoner. The terrorist organization responded with comments as well, stating”Who will teach the enemy a lesson not to hurt our girls?”



Tags Gaza Hamas IDF Palestinian Islamic Jihad separation fence West Bank Palestinian population in West Bank gaza strip gaza protests
