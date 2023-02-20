The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

TAU Prof. Dan Peer appointed as member of American National Academy of Engineering

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE),has announced the appointment of Prof. Dan Peer from TAU as a Member of the Academy, in recognition of his groundbreaking research.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 15:04
Prof. Dan Peer (photo credit: TAU)
Prof. Dan Peer
(photo credit: TAU)

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE), one of the three National Academies in the USA (Sciences, Medicine, and Engineering), has announced the appointment of Prof. Dan Peer from Tel Aviv University, currently TAU's VP R&D and Head of the Nanomedicine Lab at the Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research, the George S. Wise Faculty of Life Sciences and from the department of Materials Science and Engineering at The Iby and Aladar Fleischman Faculty of Engineering, as a Member of the Academy, in recognition of his groundbreaking research developing unique strategies for delivering RNA molecules.

Prof. Peer is a trailblazing scientist and pioneer in developing RNA-based molecular drugs for a wide range of diseases, including inflammatory bowel diseases; blood, brain and ovarian cancers; and rare genetic diseases. Prof. Peer also investigates the use of RNA molecules as vaccines for viral diseases and develops nano-scale drug carriers that can target specific cells selectively. Among his landmark achievements: Prof. Peer and his lab were the first in the world to demonstrate a process for the production of medicinal proteins by RNA molecules in animals, as well as the use of short RNA to silence genes in immune cells, and gene editing by means of nanoparticles that target specific cells when injected into the bloodstream.

In addition to his innovative research, Prof. Peer serves in several leading positions: TAU's VP R&D, Chair of Ramot – the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University, and Chair of TAU Ventures. Prof. Peer is also a member of the American Society for Cell Biology and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Over the years, he has contributed to a large number of inventions (over 130 patents filed), commercialized through several companies, and established startups in Israel, the UK, and the USA.



Tags tel aviv university science research biotech
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by