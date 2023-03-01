Netanyahu: Lapid is generating anarchy over judicial reform

Opposition leader Yair Lapid is generating anarchy in an attempt to bring down the government, something which has to stop, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday in response to the demonstrators who were blocking a Tel Aviv highway.

“I understand that there is someone here who is attempting to generate anarchy, he is called Yair Lapid,” Netanyahu said as he referred to his predecessor.

“He says it clearly,” stated Netanyahu adding that Lapid wants to “create a governmental crisis, I would say a constitutional crisis because through this he intends to reach new elections.”

Lapid prefers this path rather than sitting down and discussing the judicial reform with the coalition, Netanyahu said.

People do not have to follow his lead, including those who oppose the judicial reform, Netanyahu said.

Israel Border Police officers work to prevent protesters from spilling over into the highway amid nationwide judicial reform protests, March 1, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

In referring to the violence that broke out at some of the country-wide protests Netanyahu said, “it's forbidden to strike police officers, it’s forbidden to bring the country to a standstill by blocking roads.”

In the past, he said, Israel acted with a firm hand against right-wing demonstrators. “It doesn't matter which side” of the political map demonstrators fall on, “the law must be respected.”

Netanyahu added, “we can’t afford to descend into anarchy” particularly given the number of important tasks that need to be executed”, particularly with respect to the country’s security and future.

How did Yair Lapid respond to Netanyahu's comments?

Lapid tweeted in response, “Netanyahu the only anarchy that is being generated is by the government over whom you have lost control. Bibi, anyone who allows National Security Minister to play with explosives knows it will end with an explosion.”

As he stood at one of the protest sites, he said, he had left the Knesset and headed to the streets because if “there is a struggle between the government and the people of Israel we are on the side of the people of Israel.

“I call on the police to ignore the dangerous and irresponsible political attempt by Ben Gvir to try to inflame the atmosphere and cause more violence and anarchy.

The demonstrators are “Israeli patriots” who love the country and want to defend it, Lapid said adding that the protest was a battle for the image of Israeli democracy.

“We will continue to fight until we win,” he added.