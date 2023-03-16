The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israelis take to the streets in nationwide 'Day of Disruption' - in pictures

The best snapshots from the third "Day of Disruption" held across Israel on Thursday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 14:08
Israelis protest against the current Israeli government and their planned reforms, in Tel Aviv, on March 16, 2023 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis protest against the current Israeli government and their planned reforms, in Tel Aviv, on March 16, 2023
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Widespread judicial reform protests began early on Thursday morning across the country in Israel's third "Day of Disruption."

The first demonstration took place at sea, where a flotilla of Israeli Navy reservists blocked entry to the Haifa Port for commercial ships early on Thursday morning. "The Navy will not sail into a dictatorship," signs hung on the reservists' boats read.

Israel Navy reservists protest the government's proposed judicial reform on Thursday, March 16, 2023 (credit: ITAMAR GREENBERG) Israel Navy reservists protest the government's proposed judicial reform on Thursday, March 16, 2023 (credit: ITAMAR GREENBERG)

Dozens of Israeli artists painted a red line on the road to Israel's High Court of Justice in Jerusalem. 

The red line drawn by Israeli protesters as part of a 'Day of Disruption' in Jerusalem on Thursday, March 16, 2023 (credit: Amir Golstein) The red line drawn by Israeli protesters as part of a 'Day of Disruption' in Jerusalem on Thursday, March 16, 2023 (credit: Amir Golstein)

Hundreds began marching all across Israel on Thursday morning, including the hi-tech protest which marched in Herzliya in protest of the proposed judicial reform.

The hi-tech protest marches in Herzliya, March 16, 2023 (credit: OHAD OREN) The hi-tech protest marches in Herzliya, March 16, 2023 (credit: OHAD OREN)

Israeli women also continued their 'Handmaid's Tale' protests across Israel, with snapshots of the activists in red robes taken near HaKfar HaYarok in central Israel.

'Handmaid's Tale'-inspired protests across Israel on March 16, 2023 (credit: SHAY KORIANSKI)'Handmaid's Tale'-inspired protests across Israel on March 16, 2023 (credit: SHAY KORIANSKI)
'Handmaid's Tale'-inspired protests across Israel on March 16, 2023 (credit: SHAY KORIANSKI)'Handmaid's Tale'-inspired protests across Israel on March 16, 2023 (credit: SHAY KORIANSKI)

Protesters in Tel Aviv soon gathered at Kaplan interchange near the Ayalon Highway.

Israelis demonstrate during ''Day of Resistance'', as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 16, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun) Israelis demonstrate during ''Day of Resistance'', as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 16, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Israelis demonstrate during ''Day of Resistance'', as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 16, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun) Israelis demonstrate during ''Day of Resistance'', as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 16, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Israelis protest against the current Israeli government and their planned reforms, in Tel Aviv, on March 16, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israelis protest against the current Israeli government and their planned reforms, in Tel Aviv, on March 16, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)


Tags Israel protests photography Judicial Reform
