Alleged attempted ramming carried out against judicial reform protesters

Demonstration leaders claimed on Thursday that there was an attempt to run over a protester at Bet Yehoshua Junction. "As the president warned yesterday, we are one step away from civil war," they said in a statement. "The one stirring up passions is Benjamin Netanyahu- he is responsible."

Israel Police opened an investigation into the incident, according to the Police spokesperson. Per the Israel Police press statement, a vehicle was seen driving onto an island where protesters were standing. They also confirmed that there were no casualties.

זה נהיה אלים: תיעוד - רכב עולה על אי תנועה ודוהר לעבר מפגינים בצומת בשרון(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/8zN7NqYRK9 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 16, 2023

Tear gas and Ayalon highway blockage

Protesters blocked the exit off the Ayalon highway during judicial reform demonstrations on Thursday morning, according to Israeli media.

Israeli media also reported that security forces with water cannons were en route to the Ayalon highway to disperse the crowds. 10 protesters at the Ayalon highway were arrested, according to Israel Police

Protest organizers reported two arrests at Kfar HaYarok interchange north of Tel Aviv. The demonstrators were reportedly arrested for disturbing the peace. One of those arrested was reportedly identified as Prof. David Enoch, a law professor at Tel Aviv University.

Israelis demonstrate during ''Day of Resistance'', as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 16, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Protesters outside the British Embassy were sprayed with tear gas, Israeli media reported on Thursday morning. Demonstration organizers also reported that three people were detained on Yaakov Dori St. in Tel Aviv following an incident involving pepper spray.

Later on Thursday, police officers on horses attempted to forcibly remove protesters who sat down on the highway.