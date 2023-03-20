Israelis, Jews set to protest in London during Netanyahu-Sunak meeting

British Jews and Israelis living in the UK are expected to demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday during his meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London.

"As things stand now, we expect Netanyahu to be meeting with the PM next Friday, the 24th. We will therefore be holding a day-long protest next Friday in central London near the meeting," a flyer promoting the event said.

The demonstration is titled Defend Israeli Democracy - London and is being promoted on social media. "As things stand now, we expect Netanyahu to be meeting with the PM next Friday, the 24th," a Facebook event said online. "We will therefore be holding a day-long protest next Friday in central London near the meeting."

When will the protest in London be held?

According to the organizers, the protest will be held from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. In addition, they said that "a flag delivery from Israel has just come in," and asked the demonstrators to "bring signs, posters and your own flags too."

The Facebook page explained that in their view, "Israel’s democracy is under attack and fighting to survive. The new extremist government is attempting to destroy the Israeli judiciary and more specifically, threatening the survival of the Israeli Supreme Court as a protector of the rule of law."

Israelis march in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, February 25, 2023. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

They added that "in solidarity with these protests in Israel, around the world, Israeli expats, Jewish communities and other friends of Israel are also rising to protest and protect the survival of democracy in Israel. This weekend we will rise up in 30+ cities across the globe - from Vancouver to Sydney - to make our voices heard in the battle for Israel’s democracy."

The protest is being promoted through various social media platforms and hundreds have already signed up. WhatsApp groups have been created in order to send information to all local Jews and Israelis as well as Israeli tourists who happen to be in London on Friday.