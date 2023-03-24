The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New Israeli liberal right-wing party would win eight seats, ‘Post’ poll finds

The current coalition would receive 55 seats and the current opposition, including Meretz, would receive 57.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MARCH 24, 2023 06:00
Premier candidates: Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Premier candidates: Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu and Yair Lapid.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

If an election were held today, a new liberal right-wing party would win eight seats, according to a new poll by Panels Politics commissioned by The Jerusalem Post.

These seats would mostly come at the expense of the current opposition, as two would come from Yesh Atid, two from National Unity, two from voters who are uncertain, one from the Likud and one from a mix of the rest of the existing parties.

The new party would receive strong support from people who describe themselves as traditional, and people over age 61, the poll showed. Only 3.4% of 18-29 year-olds would support the party, as opposed to 8% aged 61 or older.

No majority found in new poll

In such a scenario, election results would be Likud 27, Yesh Atid 24, National Unity 16, Shas 10, new liberal right-wing party 8, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) 7, Otzma Yehudit 6, Religious Zionist Party (RZP) 5, Hadash-Ta’al 5, Meretz 4, Yisrael Beytenu 4 and Ra’am 4. Labor would not cross the electoral threshold.

The current coalition would receive 55 seats and the current opposition including Meretz would receive 57.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and coalition members celebrate after a vote on the government's judicial overhaul plans in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 21, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and coalition members celebrate after a vote on the government's judicial overhaul plans in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 21, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

If such a party does not form, Likud would win 28 seats, Yesh Atid 26, National Unity 19 and both Yisrael Beytenu and Meretz five. The rest would remain identical, and the current opposition would have 64 seats, versus 56 for the current coalition.

If said a liberal right-wing party would be led by former communications minister Yoaz Hendel, the party would receive six seats, the poll found. In this scenario, the current coalition would receive 55 seats and the current opposition 59.

The poll was conducted on March 22-23 among 713 respondents with a margin of error of 3.7%.



Tags Israel Knesset Likud Politics poll yoaz hendel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
5

Five high-protein nuts you should add to your menu

Illustrative image of peanuts.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by