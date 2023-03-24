A teacher at an elementary school in Even Yehuda was forced to stop teaching her students after she arrived at the institution with a shirt emblazoned with the phrase "There is no education without democracy." This was on the grounds of expressing a political position at the decision of the school principal.

The teacher, who serves as a coordinator, educator and math teacher at the Beit Avi school in the city, said that she arrived at the school on Thursday morning after taking part in activities against the judicial reforms, as part of the "Day of Paralysis." She also said that she even sent an invitation to the education staff at the school with an offer to join the demonstrations, after which she was called to a conversation with the principal of the school scheduled for the rest of the day.

When she arrived at the institution, and on her body was a shirt with the inscription "There is no education without democracy" - she encountered "severe resistance," phone calls to the supervisor and an implied threat of calling security if she did not change her shirt. After that, she said, she went to talk to the manager.

The resistance she met

"I was again required to take off my shirt, and when I refused I was forbidden to enter the classrooms and was told that I had to sit in the teachers' room until the end of the day," she said.

"What is political about supporting democracy, the basis for the common existence of all of us? How does it not fit with education for pluralism and freedom of expression? It is not clear. After 23 years in the system I am simply sad, but I do not intend to give up," said the teacher.

Demonstrators attend the ''Day of Paralysis'' protest, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, Israel March 23, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In response, the Education Ministry said: "The teacher arrived on school grounds while promoting a political agenda in a provocative manner when she wore a shirt identifying with the protest and handed out protest shirts to the students.

"In light of her behavior that does not match what is expected of teaching staff on controversial topics, she was politely asked to stop. A teaching employee must not conduct propaganda by themselves or by an agent on their behalf, within the territory of the educational institution and/or among students of an educational institution. This does not contradict the right of a teacher or administrator to vote and/or adhere to this or that political opinion as a private individual."