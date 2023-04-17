Netanyahu: Israel's endurance is largest victory of the Jewish people

The proof of the Jewish victory in the aftermath of the Holocaust can be seen in the fact that Israel is a free, vibrant democracy, and an object of admiration around the world, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his remarks at the Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in Yad Vashem on Monday evening.

During his speech, the prime minister told the story of a Holocaust survivor, Benjamin Zeev Wertzberger, who was born in Hungary and survived the Mauthausen Concentration Camp in Austria before making his way to Israel after the Holocaust.

"There is no other country in the world whose sons and daughters would have managed to rise from the ashes of destruction and soar to the heights of revival. Despite its many challenges, Israel is a rising world power, an object of admiration for its extraordinary capabilities." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Despite the difficulties he endured, despite being the sole survivor of his family, Wertzberger refused to give up on his dreams, said Netanyahu. "At an advanced age, he chose to start working at the Western Wall. For him, it was the overwhelming victory over the oppressor - the triumphant proof that the nation of Israel is alive. Every day that he worked at the Kotel, and as he shined and cleaned the stones of the Kotel, he felt the enormous turn in our nation's history, the turn from a beacon to a resurrection.

"All his acquaintances and family say: there was no happier person than him," said Netanyahu. "Benjamin Zeev passed away a year and a half ago at the age of 95, but his grandchildren and great-grandchildren are with us tonight. The generations and descendants of Holocaust survivors, and their presence in Yad Vashem, is "a sign and example of victory over our enemies."

"And it goes without saying, this victory cannot erase the intensity of our nation's tragedy in the Holocaust: entire communities were destroyed, millions of our brothers and sisters were slaughtered in horrific deaths, and in addition to them, millions of other peoples were murdered. Moral values were trampled, human culture was destroyed, the image of man was degraded to dust. These painful scars will stay with us forever."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem, April 17, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"And despite all this, we must remember the unique victory of the people of Israel," he said, turning his attention to the present day. "The pinnacle of victory is the independence of our 75-year-old country. Israel is a free, vibrant, democratic, high-achieving country. A country that we all build together generation after generation.

"There is no other country in the world whose sons and daughters would have managed to rise from the ashes of destruction and soar to the heights of revival. Despite its many challenges, Israel is a rising world power, an object of admiration for its extraordinary capabilities.

"And I hear this in every meeting, in every conversation with world leaders - including from the leaders of the Arab countries with whom we achieved historic peace agreements, and also from the leaders of other Arab countries with whom we also intend to achieve peace agreements. The meaning of peace is seen in many ways throughout the year, including this day, when Muslim children in Dubai learn about the Holocaust of the Jewish people."