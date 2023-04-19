The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ukraine slams Israel for hosting Russian, Belarusian Sambo athletes

In a sharply worded statement, the embassy called on Israel to stop the European Sambo championship that is slated to begin in Haifa today.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 19:41
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel condemned the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the European Sambo Championships, which began in Haifa on Wednesday.

In a sharply worded statement published on Twitter, the embassy made clear that it saw the participation of "these two criminal regimes" as an "insult to the memory of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens, including more than 220 Ukrainian athletes, who gave their lives in the fight for the future of a democratic European country."

Ukraine wants Israel to cancel the tournament

The statement called on Israel to take all necessary measures to stop the tournament and to boycott it.

"We protest to the Culture and Sports Ministry and the Haifa Municipality about the conduct of the European Sambo Championships. Russian and Belarusian athletes participate in the competition and [it] is sponsored by a Russian government organization that is boycotted by all Western countries," the embassy said. Russian energy company Rosneft is the tournament's general sponsor. The company was hit with EU sanctions after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The statement continued to say that "Russia uses the competition as an ideological weapon to spread propaganda and whitewash its crimes. Belarus, as a partner in the military aggression against Ukraine, is also responsible for the crimes against humanity that happened in Ukraine."

A banner with the words "We don't play with war criminals!" was attached to the embassy's tweets.

Not the first boycott

The Ukrainian team boycotted last years championship's in Serbia because the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) did not want to ban the Russian and Belarusian teams, according to the sports website Insidethegames.

"We call on all national Sambo federations of member countries of the International Sambo Federation and the European Sambo Federation to support us in our struggle to preserve freedom, equality, democratic and human values, international sports and Olympic principles!" the National Sambo Federation of Ukraine stated.

Sambo, a Russian-Soviet martial art developed in the 1920s, has gained popularity in Israel. It is similar in style to Judo, a sport Israeli athletes have become widely known for.

500 athletes and 150 staff members from 30 states will arrive in Israel to compete in the tournament, which is held in Israel for the second time after 1991.



Tags Haifa sports ukraine israel sports
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
2

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
3

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
4

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
5

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Katana sword handles.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by