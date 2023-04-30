The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Herzog to fly to London for coronation of King Charles III

This will be Herzog’s third meeting with the king since Herzog took office. The first meeting was in November 2021 when Charles was still crown prince.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 18:21
Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends a Honorary Citizenship Ceremony in Tel Aviv, March 13, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends a Honorary Citizenship Ceremony in Tel Aviv, March 13, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

At least one Israeli will be among the many guests attending the coronation of King Charles III in London on Saturday – President Isaac Herzog is due to leave for London on Thursday, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

This will be Herzog's third meeting with the king since Herzog took office. The first meeting was in November 2021 when Charles was still crown prince.

The second was last year when Herzog attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, and the third will be at the end of this week.

The Herzog-UK relationship 

The Herzog family had a strong relationship with the United Kingdom and Ireland. Herzog’s father Chaim was an officer in the British Army during the Second World War and one of his grandfathers and one of his great-grandfathers were prominent rabbis in Ireland, as well as a chief rabbi in Palestine firing the British mandate

Several members of his extended family still live in the UK. 

King Charles is gifted a Hanukkah menorah by the founder of JW3 Dame Vivien Duffield during his attendance at a pre-Hanukkah event. (credit: IAN VOGLER/POOL VIA REUTERS) King Charles is gifted a Hanukkah menorah by the founder of JW3 Dame Vivien Duffield during his attendance at a pre-Hanukkah event. (credit: IAN VOGLER/POOL VIA REUTERS)


