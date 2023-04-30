Herzog to fly to London for coronation of King Charles III

At least one Israeli will be among the many guests attending the coronation of King Charles III in London on Saturday – President Isaac Herzog is due to leave for London on Thursday, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

This will be Herzog’s third meeting with the king since Herzog took office. The first meeting was in November 2021 when Charles was still crown prince.

The second was last year when Herzog attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, and the third will be at the end of this week.

The Herzog-UK relationship

The Herzog family had a strong relationship with the United Kingdom and Ireland. Herzog’s father Chaim was an officer in the British Army during the Second World War and one of his grandfathers and one of his great-grandfathers were prominent rabbis in Ireland, as well as a chief rabbi in Palestine firing the British mandate

Several members of his extended family still live in the UK.