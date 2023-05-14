The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
New right-wing faction in Israeli Bar seeks to change political leaning

The new Zionist Legal Initiative faction said that the current composition of the Bar makes it an extension of the political opposition.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 14, 2023 13:59
Justice Minister Amir Ohana speaks at the Israeli Bar Association on June 10, 2019 (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)
Justice Minister Amir Ohana speaks at the Israeli Bar Association on June 10, 2019
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR)

A right-wing Israeli Bar Association faction seeking to change the political direction of the lawyers' body announced its formation on Sunday ahead of the organization's elections.

The new Zionist Legal Initiative faction said that the current composition of the Bar made it part of the "long arm of the [political] opposition." 

In reference to the ongoing judicial reforms, the faction said that the Bar was working against democratic values and the results of the past election.

"The upcoming elections for the head of the Bar are among the most important in its history. The impact that this event will have goes beyond the narrow boundaries of the Bar and touches the legal and moral foundations of the State of Israel," the faction said in its first announcement on Facebook. "We believe that there is a very large percentage of lawyers who support real change in the bar, both professionally and politically."

What are the new faction's plans?

The faction said that not only would it allow all lawyers to express their positions and beliefs, but they would advocate for development and implementation of Zionist legalism and "Zionist laws" such as the Nation-State Law and the Law of Return.

Supreme Court President Ester Hayut speaks at an Israel Bar Association conference in Tel Aviv, last week. (credit: GIDEON MARKOWICZ/FLASH 90) Supreme Court President Ester Hayut speaks at an Israel Bar Association conference in Tel Aviv, last week. (credit: GIDEON MARKOWICZ/FLASH 90)

"We are here to represent you, the silent majority whose voice is not heard," said the faction. 



