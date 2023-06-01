Israel celebrates Independence Day in Bahrain

The Israeli Embassy in Bahrain hosted a reception Wednesday evening to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of the State of Israel.

The event, held at the Wyndham Grand Manama hotel, featured dishes by the Arab-Israeli chef Elias Mattar, who cooked a fusion of of Israeli-Jewish and Arab-Bahraini foods. Entertainment included a “video art” dance show by the group "Tzuza" and an exhibition of photos called “Israel through the eyes of young Bahrainis,” taken by the Bahraini young delegation that had visited Israel last year.

Eitan Na'eh, ambassador of Israel to the kingdom of Bahrain, spoke about blossoming Israel-Bahrain ties, notably the first-ever state visit of Israel's President Isaac Herzog last December.

General view of capital Manama, Bahrain, October 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED)

During his stay in Bahrain, Herzog met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Bahraini government officials, and members of the local Jewish community.

Israel, Bahrain signed document to launch formal ties in 2020

Israeli and Bahraini officials signed a normalization declaration in the capital Manama in October 2020 that launched diplomatic relations and peace between the two countries.

The signing ceremony built on the statement of intent between the two countries signed in Washington on September 15, 2020.

The deal was brokered by the United States as part of its Abraham Accords.