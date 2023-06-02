A woman was arrested after attempting to smuggle anacondas and about 70 other reptiles through Ben-Gurion Airport this week.

The 747 police unit in the Ben-Gurion Airport district arrested the Ramat Gan resident after receiving specific information concerning her collected by Border Police.

Snake smuggling a repeated issue at Ben-Gurion

Snake smuggling has been a repeated issue at Ben-Gurion Airport.

ARRIVING AT Ben-Gurion Airport in Feb. From January to March, just under one million tourists entered Israel. (credit: FLASH90)

In August, three young adults were caught carrying reptiles, snakes and turtles in their luggage after they landed at Ben-Gurion Airport on a flight from the Netherlands.