Snakes on a plane: Youth caught with reptiles at Ben-Gurion

Three young adults were caught carrying reptiles, snakes and turtles in their luggage after they landed at Ben-Gurion Airport on a flight from the Netherlands on Monday, according to Israel Police.

The three were arrested after an undercover operation at the airport based on intelligence from a special unit in Border Police.

Reptiles carried by young adults at Ben-Gurion Airport (Credit: Israel Police)

The three suspects, all in their 20s, were carrying hundreds of reptiles, including rare ones, and turtles and are suspected of trying to smuggle them into Israel.