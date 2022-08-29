The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Snakes on a plane: Youth caught with reptiles at Ben-Gurion

Three suspects, all in their 20's, were carrying hundreds of reptiles, including rare ones, and turtles in their luggage.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 29, 2022 16:58
Snakes caught being carried by young adults at Ben-Gurion Airport, August 29, 2022 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Snakes caught being carried by young adults at Ben-Gurion Airport, August 29, 2022
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Three young adults were caught carrying reptiles, snakes and turtles in their luggage after they landed at Ben-Gurion Airport on a flight from the Netherlands on Monday, according to Israel Police.

The three were arrested after an undercover operation at the airport based on intelligence from a special unit in Border Police.

Reptiles carried by young adults at Ben-Gurion Airport (Credit: Israel Police)

The three suspects, all in their 20s, were carrying hundreds of reptiles, including rare ones, and turtles and are suspected of trying to smuggle them into Israel.



