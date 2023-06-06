Israeli Arab killed in third shooting in 24 hours

An Israeli Arab man named Khaled Halabi was killed in a shooting in the village of Khawaled in northern Israel on Monday, according to Israel Police.

According to the Abraham Initiatives organization, 91 Arabs have been killed in Israel in acts of violence and crime since the beginning of the year, including 84 who are Israeli citizens.

In the same period last year, 34 Arabs were killed in Israel.

Halabi's brother, Galeb, has been accused of murdering a man in Shefaram in the past. The police estimate that the murders are part of a clash between criminal groups.

Murder comes less than 24 hours after last murder

On Sunday night, Omar Evali, 21, was shot and killed in the I'billin local council in northern Israel in the Lower Galilee. Just a few hours later, a second man was shot and killed in Qalansawe in central Israel.