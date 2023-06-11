The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel and Morocco to host diplomatic salon on water cooperation

The Center for Jewish Impact will work in conjunction with the Liaison Office of the Kingdom of Morocco to discuss water cooperation at an event in Tel Aviv.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: JUNE 11, 2023 15:00
Robert Singer of the Center for Jewish impact. (photo credit: CENTER FOR JEWISH IMPACT)
Robert Singer of the Center for Jewish impact.
(photo credit: CENTER FOR JEWISH IMPACT)

The Center for Jewish Impact, led by Robert Singer, together with the Head of the Liaison Office of the Kingdom of Morocco to the State of Israel, H.E. Abderrahim Beyyoudh, will host a Diplomatic Salon event, “Sacred And Scarce: Enhancing Water Cooperation in the Mena Region, Highlights on the Morocco-Israel Partnership,” on Tuesday, June 13 at the offices of FISCHER FBC & Co, in Tel Aviv at 9:30 AM.

The event will feature a panel discussion discussing knowledge sharing and best practices in water usage, desalination technologies, and the use of water to enhance business ties and regional cooperation.

The panel, which will be moderated by Raphaele Moog, Head of the Water Technologies sector of the Israel Export Institute, will feature H.E. Ambassador Yoram Morad - Special Envoy for International Water Affairs, Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Abderrahim El Hafidi, Director General of the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE), Morocco, Professor Noam Weisbrod, professor of hydrology at the Department of Environmental Hydrology and Microbiology of the Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research, Ben Gurion University, Yossi Yaacoby, VP for Engineering, Technology & strategic planning, Mekorot, Israel, and Mrs. Narjiss Lamarti Sefiani, Director of the Hydraulic Agency of Melouya, Ministry, Morocco.  

Three leading Israeli companies in the local water sector will share their success stories - Gal Yarden, Netafim VP and Head of the EMEA Region; Sari Eli of Odis Filtering, a global leader in water treatment solutions and Alon Tavor of IDE Technologies.

Abderrahim Beyyoudh with the Center for Jewish Impact. (credit: CENTER FOR JEWISH IMPACT) Abderrahim Beyyoudh with the Center for Jewish Impact. (credit: CENTER FOR JEWISH IMPACT)

What is the goal of this event?

Robert Singer from the Center for Jewish Impact said, “The Diplomatic Salon event illustrates the strong connection between Israel and Morocco and the great importance of strategic cooperation between the countries. Water is a key issue that can open the door to mutual cooperation, and the importance of events like these is to show the power of the economy and of both the business and private sectors to create meaningful connections that will lead to strong bonds between the countries.”

Head of the Liaison Office of the Kingdom of Morocco to the State of Israel, H.E. Abderrahim Beyyoudh, added, “Our panel is taking place in a critical time when countries of the region are increasingly facing severe drought and water scarcity, combined with global climate change. Morocco itself is facing its most serious drought in more than three decades.

Thanks to the Wise Leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco has managed to promote successful policies and an integrated approach to meet its water needs through the mobilization of conventional and non-conventional water resources, the management of water demand and its development through structuring projects, including the continued construction of small and large dams to support the dynamics of local development.”



