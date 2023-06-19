Palestinian prisoner streamed brother's Jenin funeral on smuggled phone

Prisoners who are members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad torched a mattress in the Ketziot Prison in southern Israel after a prisoner was moved to solitary confinement on Monday, according to the Israel Prison Service.

The prisoner's cell was searched and a smuggled mobile phone was found in it. A criminal case has been opened against the prisoner in light of the phone.

الأسير مهيب دراغمة يلقي نظرة الوداع على شقيقه الشهيد أحمد عبر مكالمة فيديو من داخل سجون الاحتلالالنظرة الأخيرة، pic.twitter.com/iXEtP09GTW — حنظلة (@nl2320193854196) June 19, 2023

Prisoner used smuggled phone to stream brother's funeral

The prisoner reportedly used the smuggled phone to speak with his family and stream the funeral of his brother, Ahmed Khaled Daraghmeh, who was killed in the clashes in Jenin earlier on Monday. Photos on social media showed the video call with the prisoner, leading Israel Prison Service forces to search his cell and find the phone.

After the mattress was torched, security forces in the prison entered the cell and extinguished the fire and moved the prisoners in the cell to solitary confinement as well.

Palestinian prisoners wait to be released from Ketziot prison, southern Israel, October 1, 2007. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The Palestinian Prisoners' Information Office stated that there were "extreme tensions" in the prison amid the situation.