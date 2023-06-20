The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Herzog a 'left-wing, unfair' mediator on judicial reform, Smotrich accuses

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called President Isaac Herzog a "left-wing" and "unfair" mediator on judicial reforms.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 15:19
President Isaac Herzog addresses the wave of violence in Israeli society in a speech on May 8, 2023. (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog addresses the wave of violence in Israeli society in a speech on May 8, 2023.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

President Isaac Herzog is a "left-wing" person and is not a fair mediator in the judicial reform talks, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Kol Brama Radio on Tuesday, after Herzog issued a clarification that, contrary to claims by Smotrich and other members of the coalition, no agreements had been reached during talks at the President's Residence.

"The president published his plan in the past one-sidedly, he is a left-wing person and unfortunately is unsuccessful in being a fair moderator," Smotrich said.

The finance minister's comments came after Herzog said on Monday, "It is important for me to stress that during the talks under my auspices, there were no obligatory drafts sent by the President's Residence to either side and as such there were no full agreements on any issue. I recommend not to harm the fairness and integrity of the process."

National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz came to the president's defense, writing on Twitter on Tuesday that the president was "spending night and day working to prevent the ruin of democracy, the schism in the people and the severe damage to Israel's economy."

"It would be good if the government ministers stop the severe damage to the citizens of Israel that they are inflicting in the judicial overhaul – instead of blaming the person who is doing everything to prevent it," Gantz added.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen at a Religious Zionist Party faction meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on June 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen at a Religious Zionist Party faction meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on June 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Otzma Yehudit MK Yizhak Kroyzer also came to the president's defense.

"We trust that the president will act with fairness and integrity, President Herzog is a man of many accomplishments who cares about the state of Israel. The president is outside of political discourse. We trust that the president will act with integrity and good faith," Kroyzer said.

Economic impact 

Regarding the economy, Smotrich added on Army Radio on Tuesday that "there had not been damage to the economy, but rather small turbulence due to the opponents of the reform and the chaos. There were people who told lies to the whole world and said that Israel would cease to be a democracy, and called to stop investing," the finance minister said.

President Herzog's statement mentioned above contradicted claims by many members of the coalition, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that the opposition had already agreed behind closed doors to a law that would limit the court's use of the "reasonableness factor" when evaluating government decisions.

The coalition intends to begin the legislative process of the law on Wednesday in the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee.



Tags Israel isaac herzog Bezalel Smotrich Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by