The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli settlers steal, rip up Koran from Palestinian West Bank home

The incident allegedly happened during the riots by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Orif on Wednesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 21:27

Updated: JUNE 22, 2023 21:29
Israeli settlers stand on a hill next to the village of Orif near the West Bank City of Nablus May 26, 2012. (photo credit: REUTERS/ABED OMAR QUSINI)
Israeli settlers stand on a hill next to the village of Orif near the West Bank City of Nablus May 26, 2012.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ABED OMAR QUSINI)

Masked rioters are seen entering a home in Orif, taking a Koran and ripping the pages from it before throwing it into the street in a video that circulated on Israeli social media on Thursday.

The same group later also burned a number of classrooms in the local school, according to Army Radio.

The incident allegedly happened during the riots by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Orif on Wednesday. No arrests were made following this incident, Army Radio reported.

The riots broke out the day after four Israelis were killed and another four were wounded in a shooting attack by two terrorists at a gas station outside of the West Bank settlement of Eli on Tuesday afternoon. 

Settlers rioted in Urif

On Wednesday evening, dozens of settlers were seen entering the Palestinian village of Urif, the home of the Palestinian terrorist who carried out the attack in Eli, United Hatzalah said, adding that an unspecified number of Israelis were injured by rocks thrown by the Palestinians. 

Eight settlers were lightly injured as part of the incident, United Hatzalah added. They were seen exiting the village later on Wednesday en route to Yitzhar.

One of the two terrorists who carried out the attack near Eli was identified as Muhannad Shahada, from the village of Orif, near Nablus, in the West Bank, according to Palestinian reports cited by Army Radio.

Israeli settlers and hilltop youth set fire to cars, wheat fields and homes belonging to Palestinians across the West Bank on Wednesday, the IDF confirmed, in what is suspected to be an organized 'price tag' attack following the funeral of Nahman Shmuel, murdered in the Eli terrorist attack.

On Thursday evening, more clashes between Israeli citizens and Palestinians were reported in the village of Jalud, near the settlement of Eli in the West Bank.



Tags Settlers West Bank price tag West Bank Violence
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
4

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by