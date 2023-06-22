Israeli settlers steal, rip up Koran from Palestinian West Bank home

Masked rioters are seen entering a home in Orif, taking a Koran and ripping the pages from it before throwing it into the street in a video that circulated on Israeli social media on Thursday.

The same group later also burned a number of classrooms in the local school, according to Army Radio.

The incident allegedly happened during the riots by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Orif on Wednesday. No arrests were made following this incident, Army Radio reported.

The riots broke out the day after four Israelis were killed and another four were wounded in a shooting attack by two terrorists at a gas station outside of the West Bank settlement of Eli on Tuesday afternoon.

Settlers rioted in Urif

On Wednesday evening, dozens of settlers were seen entering the Palestinian village of Urif, the home of the Palestinian terrorist who carried out the attack in Eli, United Hatzalah said, adding that an unspecified number of Israelis were injured by rocks thrown by the Palestinians.

תיעוד: יהודי רעול פנים, אחד המתפרעים שנכנסו אתמול לכפר עוריף בשומרון שממנו יצאו המחבלים, גונב ספר קוראן מאחד הבתים - קורע את הדפים ומשליך ברחוב. אותה קבוצה גם הציתה בית ספר בכפר, מספר כיתות נשרפו. עד לשלב זה לא נעצרו חשודים pic.twitter.com/Hzm0R3nybS — דורון קדוש | Doron Kadosh (@Doron_Kadosh) June 22, 2023

Eight settlers were lightly injured as part of the incident, United Hatzalah added. They were seen exiting the village later on Wednesday en route to Yitzhar.

One of the two terrorists who carried out the attack near Eli was identified as Muhannad Shahada, from the village of Orif, near Nablus, in the West Bank, according to Palestinian reports cited by Army Radio.

Israeli settlers and hilltop youth set fire to cars, wheat fields and homes belonging to Palestinians across the West Bank on Wednesday, the IDF confirmed, in what is suspected to be an organized 'price tag' attack following the funeral of Nahman Shmuel, murdered in the Eli terrorist attack.

On Thursday evening, more clashes between Israeli citizens and Palestinians were reported in the village of Jalud, near the settlement of Eli in the West Bank.