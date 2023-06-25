The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Foreign worker in Israel hits dog, stabs coworker after asked to stop

In response to his coworker's comment, the assailant grabbed a large knife and began striking and stabbing the victim in the head, body, and hands. 

By ELI ASHKENAZI/WALLA!
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 22:27
Illustrative image of a dog on a leash. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Illustrative image of a dog on a leash.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A foreign worker from Thailand is being charged with assault tomorrow after brutally attacking and seriously injuring his coworker at a workplace near Tamra in the Galilee region. The altercation stemmed from a case of animal abuse when one of the workers began hitting a defenseless dog.

The victim of the attack confronted his colleague and requested that he stop the violence against the innocent dog.

This act of intervention triggered a violent response from the assailant. 

According to authorities, the victim and the attacker, both employed as foreign workers in the fields near Tamra, had been working together for some time. 

Coworker brutally attacked 

Two weeks ago, as they were completing their duties in the evening alongside three other foreign workers, the assailant unleashed a series of blows against a dog present at the site without any provocation. The coworker witnessed this and asked him to stop.

In response to this comment, the assailant grabbed a large knife and began striking and stabbing the victim in the head, body, and hands. 

MDA ambulance (illustrative) (credit: Yanir Yagana)MDA ambulance (illustrative) (credit: Yanir Yagana)

A Magen David Adom (MDA) team arrived at the scene and evacuated the injured victim, who suffered from a fractured skull and multiple cuts as a result of the attack. 

The assailant was arrested by the investigators of the Tamara police station.

The arrested individual, during questioning conducted with the aid of an interpreter, initially claimed to be under the influence of alcohol, attempting to attribute the violent outburst to intoxication. However, investigators dismissed this account. 

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the Haifa District Attorney's Office will file charges tomorrow for severe assault, aggravated battery, in addition to further violent offenses.



