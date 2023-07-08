The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Key witness in Netanyahu trial Hadas Klein threatened over testimony

Klein was the assistant of Milchan at the time of the alleged bribery, she was the conduit through which "gifts" were given to the Prime Minister.

By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 8, 2023 21:59
Hadas Klein arrives to a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on July 13, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Hadas Klein arrives to a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on July 13, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Hadas Klein, the key witness in Case 1000 against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, filed a complaint to the police last night about suspected threats against her and her family members.

This comes after a strongly worded post on Facebook directed at her said: "She stole money to put in her own pocket and then she tried to blame it on the prime minister, this will cost her and her family in blood, they will not be immune, we will hunt down every single one in her family, but her we will hunt first."

Klein filed a complaint to the police just as she had in previous cases of online harassment and threats.

Klein is expected to continue her testimony on Monday after Arnon Milchan's testimony has ended. Earlier she complained to the state attorney, Amit Aisman, claiming the prime minister's attorneys were intimidating and threatening her. Hadas Klein confirmed these details but refused to elaborate.

Klein received death threats last year for her testimony as well. The man who threatened her was indicted earlier this year.

Netanyahu and Milchan (credit: REUTERS)Netanyahu and Milchan (credit: REUTERS)

Hadas Klein was the assistant of Arnon Milchan at the time of the alleged bribery, she was the conduit through which "gifts" were allegedly given to the prime minister.

Conflicting testimony 

Contrary to the claims of the prime minister and Milchan, who claim these were gifts voluntarily given from a friend to a friend, Klein claims the Netanyahus demanded the gifts and would often complain when the gifts weren't exactly what they had requested.

However, Netanyahu's lawyers also showed that he had given gifts to Milchan in return, indicating that it was a friendly relationship. They argued that there is nothing illegal about rich people giving gifts to politicians to get access to and feel closer to power. 

To prove the case, the prosecution will have to show that the gifts constituted a clear gifts-for-favors relationship which will be hard to prove. Indeed, even for a lower-level conviction, they will need to show that Netanyahu could have influenced matters in favor of Milchan.



