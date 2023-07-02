Netanyahu trial: Milchan testimony continues for sixth day

Arnon Milchan continued his testimony for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Case 1000 corruption trial on Sunday, broadcasting to the Jerusalem District Court from a UK courthouse.

Netanyahu is accused of breach of trust, alleged to have accepted expensive gifts from Milchan and helped him obtain a US visa and promote a tax exemption law extension that would have benefited the businessman.

Milchan had claimed to be too ill to travel to Israel for his testimony, and was allowed by the court to testify from Brighton.