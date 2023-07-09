The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Man arrested after threatening Netanyahu trial witness Hadas Klein

The suspect is set to have a hearing before the Rishon Lezion peace court on Sunday. 

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 9, 2023 13:39

Updated: JULY 9, 2023 13:49
Hadas Klein arrives to a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on July 13, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Hadas Klein arrives to a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on July 13, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Following a complaint filed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial witness Hadas Klein to police about threats against her on Friday night, law enforcement announced on Sunday morning that a Holon man was arrested for suspicion of online threats, harassment, and incitement to violence against a prosecution witness.

"She stole money to put in her own pocket and then she tried to blame it on the prime minister, this will cost her and her family in blood, they will not be immune, we will hunt down every single one in her family, but her we will hunt first," read the Facebook post about Klein, according to Maariv.

Who is Hadas Klein?

Klein, the personal assistant to businessman Arnon Milchan and a key witness in Case 1000, has received multiple threats and filed several police complaints since she began to give testimony on whether Netanyahu received expensive gifts from her boss in return for personal and business favors. 

Milchan's assistant has not been the only Netanyahu trial witness to be subject to intimidation and threats.  

Hadas Klein, aide to Arnon Milchan, arrives to a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on July 5, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)Hadas Klein, aide to Arnon Milchan, arrives to a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on July 5, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Former Netanyahu aide Shlomo Filber, a witness in Case 4000, was intimidated by three other aides for giving testimony. In mid-June, the three were announced to be indicted for witness intimidation pending a hearing.

In Case 4000, Netanyahu is accused of advancing regulations to benefit Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch in return for positive news coverage on Walla.

Klein had testified that she had served as a go-between for Milchan and Netanyahu for expensive gifts such as champagne and cigars. She claimed that Milchan was sick the Netanyahu family's demands for gifts, and tried to bring billionaire James Packer into the relationship to alleviate his personal costs. She also testified that Milchan and her had appealed directly to Netanyahu for aid with matters such as the renewal of a US visa. 

 Milchan gave his own testimony since June 25, broadcasting to the Jerusalem District Court house from Brighton, UK, for two weeks. Netanyahu lawyer Amit Haddad had argued that Milchan was an extremely close friend of Netanyahu's, and all that motivated his generosity was their relationship. His appeals to Netanyahu, such as about a tax exemption law, were about improving the economic standing of Israel, and not about personal gain.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



