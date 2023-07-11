The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Protests at Ben-Gurion Airport legal, but police can restrict - AG

The Israel Police have the legal authority to set conditions for the time, place, and manner of protests to maintain public order, safety, and peace.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 11, 2023 12:42
Protesters against the judicial reform in Ben-Gurion Airport. July 11, 2023 (photo credit: Michel Braunstein)
Protesters against the judicial reform in Ben-Gurion Airport. July 11, 2023
(photo credit: Michel Braunstein)

Anti-judicial reform protests at Ben-Gurion Airport are not prohibited by law but Israel Police and the Airport Authority can set limits on the demonstrations, the Attorney-General's Office said on Tuesday amid renewed mass rallies against the advancement of reasonableness standard legislation.

Ben-Gurion Airport is a public place open to all citizens to express themselves and demonstrate, Deputy-Attorney General Avital Sompolinsky wrote on Tuesday morning, but its importance to the broader public and sensitivity to safety and security concerns also had to be taken into account.

"These unique characteristics should be reflected in the framework of the concrete balances that must be made in relation to the time, location and character of the protests on the spot," said Sompolinsky.

How much can police limit protests at the airport?

The Israel Police have the legal authority to set conditions for the time, place, and manner of protests to maintain public order, safety, and peace, and the Airport Authority has the legal authority to determine conditions for all gatherings on airport grounds. Sompolinsky said that this included speeches and the waving of flags. The Airport Authority can also prevent people from entering the building based on not having a ticket for a flight that day.

Sompolinsky said it was necessary for the police and Airport Authority to coordinate the conditions of protests, as they had done so far.

Israelis protest at Ben-Gurion Airport on July 3, 2023 (credit: ISAAC MINTZ) Israelis protest at Ben-Gurion Airport on July 3, 2023 (credit: ISAAC MINTZ)

The Israel Police have a duty to ensure the right to protest, but to also balance this with their professional and operational concerns.



