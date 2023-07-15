The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Judicial reform could have 'damaged separation of powers' - Kohelet forum head

Sarel said that "It is possible that the present situation [of the judicial system] is not good, but this does not mean that the proposed reform is excellent."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 15, 2023 04:33
Israelis demonstrate during "Day of Resistance" on March 9, 2023 outside the headquarters of the Kohelet Policy Forum in Jerusalem, a think tank which supports judicial changes. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israelis demonstrate during "Day of Resistance" on March 9, 2023 outside the headquarters of the Kohelet Policy Forum in Jerusalem, a think tank which supports judicial changes.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Dr. Michael Sarel, head of the economic forum at the Kohelet Forum, the think tank that is often credited or blamed for inspiring many of the ideas of the coalition's planned judicial reforms, criticized the initial reform bill package in an interview with the Knesset Channel.

After talking about the way the judicial reform was initially presented by its proponents, Sarel said that "It is possible that the present situation [of the judicial system] is not good, but this does not mean that the proposed reform is excellent, because it had many flaws and could have led to serious damage to the separation of powers and given absolute power to 61 members of the Knesset."

Sarel went on to compare the logical flaws in the arguments of the reforms' proponents to those of the protesters against the reform, saying that "The reform is horrible, so it's forbidden to change anything - this is exactly the same mistake, of the same kind, only exactly in the other direction."

The economist warned that "The situation that it's forbidden to change anything in the judicial system is also not stable for the economy, because it's clear that this will continue to lead to instability and to repeated attempts by the current coalition and by future coalitions, now and in the future, to change things."

No stability in the economy or in politics

"On the other hand, it is also not a stable situation for the judiciary and the economy, because there are a lot of economic decisions made by the judicial system, that should be made by elected representatives that can be changed or whose mandate can be renewed by the public... therefore, the current situation isn't good economically and isn't stable politically," Sarel concluded.

Zvi Hauser (left), Michael Sarel, Aharon Fogel and moderator Yehuda Sharoni and at The Jerusalem Post elections conference, April 3rd, 2019 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Zvi Hauser (left), Michael Sarel, Aharon Fogel and moderator Yehuda Sharoni and at The Jerusalem Post elections conference, April 3rd, 2019 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

This isn't the first time Sarel expressed scepticism regarding the judicial reform. In March, Sarel warned in a letter that the reforms would impact the economy because they would harm the country’s separation of powers and its system of checks and balances. He said there is a need for judicial reform, but the proposed one constitutes overkill.

“The proposed reform will create a situation in which there will be no separation of powers, in that it subordinates the legal system to the will of the coalition,” he wrote. “Through government ministers, the coalition will be able to ignore the advice of the legal advisers and advance policies as it sees fit.”

Regarding the economic implications, he continued: “If the reform paves the way to severe damage to liberal democracy, in the medium term there will also be severe damage to the economy. Furthermore, since investors’ and consumers’ expectations for the future affect the economy in the present, the harm to the economy will precede the harm to democracy.”

Herb Keinon contributed to this story.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by