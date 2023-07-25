The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel is entering a civil war, former prime minister Ehud Olmert says

“There is a threat. This is a serious threat,” the former prime minister said. “It’s never happened before and we are going into a civil war now.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 25, 2023 09:42
Ehud Olmert at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ehud Olmert at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In an interview with British news outlet Channel 4 News, former Israeli prime minister, Ehud Olmert, declared that Israel is going into a civil war following Monday’s vote to pass a bill severely restricting the use of the reasonableness standard.

“There is a threat. This is a serious threat,” Olmert said. “It’s never happened before and we are going into a civil war now.”

Many within Israeli society have been expressing their displeasure regarding the government’s judicial reforms. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets over recent weeks, thousands of IDF reservists have threatened to quit volunteer service, and following the passing of the bill, Israeli medical personnel have elected to strike in protest of the new law. Still, civil war has not broken out in Israel, and Olmert appeared to walk back his statement.

“Civil war?” the Channel 4 News anchor asked Olmert.

“Yeah, I mean, civil disobedience with all the possible ramifications to the stability of the state and to the ability of the government to perform and to the obedience of the large part of the Israeli population,” Olmert clarified. 

Ehud Olmert at the Netanyahu's defamation trial against him, June 12, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Ehud Olmert at the Netanyahu's defamation trial against him, June 12, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Olmert went on to explain that the civil disobedience is being directed toward “a government which is perceived by a large part of the population to be illegitimate. [The] government has decided to threaten the foundations of Israeli democracy. And this is not something that we can accept or that we can tolerate.”

Commenters slam Olmert's conviction

Many comments on the Channel 4 News Twitter video appeared unimpressed by Olmert’s remarks.

“This old man is a convicted criminal who was in prison because he took a bribe! in cash envelopes, and you believe such a man?!” replied the commentator. Other comments similarly slammed the former prime minister for his conviction.

“Prisoner number 9032478,” another comment read. 

Olmert is not the first to suggest that Israel is on the path to civil war. Many of Israel’s opponents have celebrated what they see as Israel being on its path to destruction. Others have proposed courses of action that Israeli leadership could take in order to mollify that large portion of the country that is upset over the passing of the judicial reform.



