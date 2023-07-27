The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ex-Mossad chief: 'Israeli gov't has let in KKK mentality'

Pardo said that Netanyahu has, "aligned himself with racist and horrible parties and that his political positions are not far from them."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 27, 2023 12:51

Updated: JULY 27, 2023 13:53
Tamir Pardo, Former Director of the Mossad attends a press conference at the protest tent of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel against the proposed changes to the legal system, outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, on February 2, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Tamir Pardo, Former Director of the Mossad attends a press conference at the protest tent of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel against the proposed changes to the legal system, outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, on February 2, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Former Mossad director Tamir Pardo on Thursday framed the government's ongoing judicial overhaul along with actions by some of the more extreme ministers as, "we are undergoing processes similar to the Ku Klux Klan," in an interview with KAN radio.

Pardo said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has, "aligned himself with racist and horrible parties and that his political positions are not far from them."

The former Mossad chief stated that if another country was passing some of the laws which the government is passing or working on, Israel would be attacking such countries as antisemitic.

"The leader has lost the northern direction [his moral compass]. None of what has happened would have happened if the prime minister had not led these processes forward," he said.

He dismissed theories that Netanyahu was dragged into the judicial overhaul by other coalition members like Justice Minister Yariv Levin, saying that such persons were merely carrying out Netanyahu's will.

Tamir Pardo, Former Director of the Mossad at the Herzliya Conference, on May 22, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Tamir Pardo, Former Director of the Mossad at the Herzliya Conference, on May 22, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Next, he stated, "the country is being torn into two pieces and the prime minister is not blinking" and that coalition members are expressing happiness," over the defeat of the side that is losing.

Breaking apart the IDF and the Mossad

In addition, he added that Netanyahu was in the process of breaking apart both the IDF and the Mossad.

The former Mossad chief said that through all of his years working for the Mossad and the IDF, he was able to sleep in the midst of dangerous operations situations, but that now he is having trouble sleeping at night out of dread at what will be in store for the country's future.

Moreover, the former Mossad chief said that Netanyahu has promoted a myth that he represents a downtrodden portion of the population which is getting to take back the country from some other ruling party, whereas Netanyahu has been prime minister since 2009 with only an 18-month break.

Pardo had some conflicts with Netanyahu over Iran and Palestinian policy when he was director of the Mossad, but mostly kept his disagreements under wraps and carried out the prime minister's orders.

However, since the prime minister's criminal probe got serious and Netanyahu refused to resign, Pardo has been a persistent critic accusing Netanyahu of corruption and of pushing forward the judicial overhaul to allegedly free himself from the criminal trial.



