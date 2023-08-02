The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gush Dan light rail's Red Line to open in few weeks after delays

The Red Line of the Gush Dan light rail is expected to open later this month after several years of delays.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 01:49
Trial runs of the new Metropolitan Light Rail in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. The Light Rail will run through Tel Aviv and surrounding central cities. June 6, 2023. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Trial runs of the new Metropolitan Light Rail in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. The Light Rail will run through Tel Aviv and surrounding central cities. June 6, 2023.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The Red Line of the Gush Dan light rail is expected to be officially inaugurated on August 18 after several years of delays.

Construction work on the Red Line began in 2011 and was expected to be operational by October 2021. However, the NIS 19 billion ($5 billion) project faced many budgetary setbacks and safety concerns.

There were significant malfunctions with the line’s emergency braking and signaling systems but project officials have stated that these issues are now resolved after months of test runs. External auditors from Germany have confirmed that the line meets safety requirements.

The Red Line will start in Petah Tikva, have stops in Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, and Tel Aviv, and will end in Bat Yam. It will have 33 stops total with half of the route above ground and the other half running through an underground tunnel. The frequency of trips is expected to be low at first, with the train passing by every six minutes.

Other planned lines

As the Red Line is finally being opened, infrastructure construction for the Green Line and Purple of the light rail will continue.

An illustration of the Tel Aviv light rail Purple Line. (credit: NTA)An illustration of the Tel Aviv light rail Purple Line. (credit: NTA)

The Green Line’s opening is planned for 2028. Its route will begin in Herzilya, have stops in Tel Aviv and Holon, and will end in Rishon Lezion. Like the Red Line, the Green Line’s route will be partially above ground and partially underground.

The Purple Line’s opening is planned for 2027 and its route will be entirely above ground. It will start at the HaTayyasim Junction in Yehud-Monosson, have stops in Or Yehuda, Givat Shmuel, Kiryat Ono, and Ramat Gan, and will end in Tel Aviv.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
5

What will a divided Israel and Judea look like?

A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by