Gush Dan light rail's Red Line to open in few weeks after delays

The Red Line of the Gush Dan light rail is expected to be officially inaugurated on August 18 after several years of delays.

Construction work on the Red Line began in 2011 and was expected to be operational by October 2021. However, the NIS 19 billion ($5 billion) project faced many budgetary setbacks and safety concerns.

There were significant malfunctions with the line’s emergency braking and signaling systems but project officials have stated that these issues are now resolved after months of test runs. External auditors from Germany have confirmed that the line meets safety requirements.

The Red Line will start in Petah Tikva, have stops in Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, and Tel Aviv, and will end in Bat Yam. It will have 33 stops total with half of the route above ground and the other half running through an underground tunnel. The frequency of trips is expected to be low at first, with the train passing by every six minutes.

Other planned lines

As the Red Line is finally being opened, infrastructure construction for the Green Line and Purple of the light rail will continue.

An illustration of the Tel Aviv light rail Purple Line. (credit: NTA)

The Green Line’s opening is planned for 2028. Its route will begin in Herzilya, have stops in Tel Aviv and Holon, and will end in Rishon Lezion. Like the Red Line, the Green Line’s route will be partially above ground and partially underground.

The Purple Line’s opening is planned for 2027 and its route will be entirely above ground. It will start at the HaTayyasim Junction in Yehud-Monosson, have stops in Or Yehuda, Givat Shmuel, Kiryat Ono, and Ramat Gan, and will end in Tel Aviv.