The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv University’s President calls for a general strike

The university calls for an immediate strike if the Israeli government will refuse to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court of Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 8, 2023 14:16
Prof. Ariel Porat, President of Tel Aviv University (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Prof. Ariel Porat, President of Tel Aviv University
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

Yesterday, Prof. Ariel Porat, President of Tel Aviv University, initiated a call on Israeli leaders of private and public institutions and organizations to declare a general strike if the Israeli government will abide by the decision of the Supreme Court of Israel.

In his letter, which caused a great resonance upon its publication Prof. Porat writes:

We are presently facing a very real threat of reaching a constitutional crisis. Government ministers, including the Prime Minister, refuse to say, simply, that they intend to obey the decision of the Supreme Court, if it rules that the annulment of the reasonableness standard – or any other law brought before it – is legally invalid (for instance, because it was passed through a problematic procedure, or undermines the pillars of Israel's democracy, and so forth). Thus, for example, we may find ourselves in a situation in which the Supreme Court, having ruled that the annulment of the reasonableness standard is invalid, uses this standard to disqualify government decisions, but the government on its part ignores this court decision and acts as it wills.

Prof. Porat stresses in his letter that in a democratic state one has to abide by the rulings of the Supreme Court. This is not because court rulings are flawless, but because the institution authorized to ultimately determine the judicial situation is the court of law, and no other. Therefore, if the government, intentionally, does not abide by the ruling of the court, or issues orders that contradict this ruling, it becomes a lawbreaking government and loses its legitimacy. It places itself above the law, and by doing so demonstrates that it is a dictatorial government.

Therefore, Prof, Porat writes: 

As citizens we must make immediately clear the consequences of the government not abiding by the rulings of the Supreme Court. The heads of all institutions and organizations in Israel, both public and private, such as trade unions and employers, local authorities, universities, hi-tech companies, and law firms, must unite and say out loud, right now, that should we reach a situation in which the government does not abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court, the entire economy will come to a halt - until the government retracts its disobedience. Such a shutdown will be an extreme step, but we will not have the privilege of refraining from taking it, because dictatorship is an even more extreme scenario. Declaring the intention to strike does not mean taking a political stance.  It has nothing to do with the proclaimer's position on the legitimacy of the constitutional overhaul. It is a proclamation stemming from the basic conception that the government – just like each and every one of us – must respect the law and abide by the rulings of the court, even if they are not to its liking.  I, as President of Tel Aviv University, make this declaration here and now. Please consider doing the same!



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by