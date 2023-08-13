The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Firefighters fall in 8 m. pit during rescue mission, in critical condition

The two firefighters arrived at the scene after reports of a man in his 20s who fell in the pit, located in the Arab town in Israel's northern Galilee region.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 13, 2023 16:21
Israeli law enforcement officials are seen at the scene of an incident in Deir el-Asad, northern Israel, on August 13, 2023 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israeli law enforcement officials are seen at the scene of an incident in Deir el-Asad, northern Israel, on August 13, 2023
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Two Israeli Fire and Rescue Authority firefighters were critically injured after falling into an eight-meter pit in the Arab town of Deir el-Asad during attempts to rescue another man who had fallen in the same pit moments before.

The two firefighters arrived at the scene after reports of a man in his 20s who fell into the pit in the Arab town in Israel's northern Galilee region. All three were eventually rescued but are in critical condition

The man first man, who was unconscious when he was pulled out of the pit, was treated by Magen David Adom paramedics before being rushed to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya in critical condition.

Firefighters lost consciousness during attempts to save Israeli man

MDA paramedic Eddy Zugot told Israeli media that the two firefighters "also lost consciousness as they were entering the pit in order to rescue the man."

The entrance to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, May 7, 2023 (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) The entrance to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, May 7, 2023 (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Paramedics treated the two firefighters at the scene upon pulling them out before they too were rushed to the Nahariya hospital via helicopter.

This is a developing story.



