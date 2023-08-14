The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Greek airline launches flights from Israel to Barcelona for less than €100

This news comes right after Wizz Air airline announced that it would stop operating flights on the route.

By WALLA! TOURISM
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 14:31
ARRIVING AT Ben-Gurion Airport in Feb. From January to March, just under one million tourists entered Israel. (photo credit: FLASH90)
ARRIVING AT Ben-Gurion Airport in Feb. From January to March, just under one million tourists entered Israel.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Bluebird Airways will operate flights from Tel Aviv to Barcelona, ​​starting on September 8 and continuously into the winter of 2023-2024. The company will operate 3 weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Greek airline will start flying starting next month from Tel Aviv to the capital of Catalonia ​​at a price starting at €99 one way. Bluebird will also offer vacation packages that include a flight and a hotel for a variety of stays from €399, and organized trips, every week, to Barcelona, ​​Costa Brava and then France, from €699.

The news comes on the same day that it was announced that Hungarian airline Wizz Air is stopping its flights from Tel Aviv to Barcelona.

Tel Aviv travel agency "Vacation Lines" stated: "We are happy to update you on the return of Bluebird Airways flights to Barcelona, ​​one of the most loved and sought-after destinations by the Israeli public in all seasons of the year. Thanks to Bluebird Airways flights, we will offer the general public flights at attractive hours, holiday and sports packages as well as organized trips for 8 days on a half-board basis. This, at super affordable prices which will quickly into a sales hit in the coming holidays in the fall."

News comes as flights are about to be delayed

However, it was recently reported that delays of flights are to be expected to and from Ben-Gurion Airport as a result of the heatwave.

View of Barcelona from the Sacred Heart Church at Tibidabo (credit: OLIVER-BONJOCH/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)View of Barcelona from the Sacred Heart Church at Tibidabo (credit: OLIVER-BONJOCH/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The Airports Authority stated that "due to the weather conditions and its effect on technical systems in the control units, and in order to maintain flight safety, it was decided to then temporarily cancel the flights landing in the airport." 



