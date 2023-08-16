The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Rachashei Lev announces new board member

Nola Brentlin has gone from tackling racism in soccer for Chelsea FC to supporting Israeli children with cancer.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 02:57
Orna Shlomov, Rachashei Lev's VP; Rola Brentlin; Ze'ev Yanay ,Baysberg Team's VP; MK Uriel Buso, the Knesset health committee's chairman; Shimi Gsheyed, Rachashei Lev's CEO (photo credit: DANIEL EDRI)
Orna Shlomov, Rachashei Lev's VP; Rola Brentlin; Ze'ev Yanay ,Baysberg Team's VP; MK Uriel Buso, the Knesset health committee's chairman; Shimi Gsheyed, Rachashei Lev's CEO
(photo credit: DANIEL EDRI)

Rachashei Lev, the national support center for cancer-stricken children in Israel and their families, expanded its board this week and added Rola Brentlin, the former Head of Special Projects for Chelsea Football Club, as the new deputy chairperson. 

Brentlin has extensive experience in philanthropic and business work and has worked in a variety of roles in marketing and public relations. During her work with the Chelsea FC she oversaw the club’s ‘Say No to Antisemitism’ campaign launched in January 2018, which tackled racism and discrimination on the pitch, in the stands and in wider society. 

Brentlin attended Rachashei Lev's end-of-year event in Jaffa and met with the staff, the volunteers, the children and their families to hear their stories. During the evening, Mrs. Brentlin received as a gift a painting prepared for her by the 11-year-old May, who is fighting cancer, in which she expresses her gratitude for the help.



