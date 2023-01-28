Protests against judicial reforms in Tel Aviv to be held in new format

The organizers of the protest planned tonight on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv against the reform of the judicial system, stated on Saturday that the demonstration will be held in a different format and will begin with a minute's silence following the attack in Jerusalem.

"Last night's murderous attack in Jerusalem is heartbreaking. We share in the pain and grief of the families of the murdered and wish for the recovery of the injured. Tonight there will be protest events on Kaplan St. and around the country in a special format," the organizers said. "The protest will begin at 7 p.m. with a minute of silence."